Marcus Rashford speaks out as Man Utd confirm new five-year contract

Marcus Rashford has committed his long-term future to Manchester United and put pen to paper on a new five-year deal, crediting manager Erik ten Hag with making the decision an easy one.

The England international, who netted 17 times in the Premier League last season, had been locked in talks with the club over a new deal for the past 12 months, with his previous contract expiring next summer.

Rashford’s precarious contract situation had alerted the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, but he has now pledged his future to United and says he is excited about what the club can achieve under Ten Hag.

Reacting to signing his new deal, Rashford said: ‘I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt.

‘I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.

‘As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility that comes with representing this badge and feel the highs and lows as much as anyone.

‘I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn’t be more excited for the future under this manager.’

Rashford’s form was particularly impressive after the World Cup and his 30-goal haul in all competitions represented the best scoring season of his career to date.

He won both the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award and Players’ Player of the Year award and United’s hierarchy had made it one of their top priorities to tie down the 25-year-old this summer.

Reacting to the announcement, Football Director John Murtough said: ‘Ever since he joined our academy 18 years ago, Marcus has epitomised what it takes to succeed as a Manchester United player.

‘He is a brilliant talent but also humble, dedicated and driven. As he enters his prime years, we know there is still so much more to come from him, and we can see the hunger that Marcus feels to achieve the highest levels of success here at Manchester United.

‘Working with Erik ten Hag and his coaches is the perfect environment for Marcus to continue to develop into one of the best attacking players in the world.’

United have had a busy summer window so far having wrapped up a £55million deal with Chelsea for Mason Mount while they have also agreed a fee with Inter Milan to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana.