Marcus Rashford sends ‘GOAT’ message to Novak Djokovic after tribute

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford tagged Novak Djokovic alongside a GOAT emoji on Instagram after the tennis star copied his celebration.

Djokovic won the Australian Open on Sunday to register his 22nd major men’s singles trophy – the most of all-time alongside Rafael Nadal.

The 35-year-old celebrated by putting his finger to his head immediately after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight-sets – which is Rashford’s current celebration of choice.

England international Rashford is one of the most in-form strikers in world football at the moment and the 25-year-old was delighted with Djokovic’s tribute.

Rashford posted a picture of the tennis legend alongside a GOAT emoji on his Instagram story to signal that Djokovic is now the greatest player of all time.

It is not the first time a sports star had replicated Rashford’s celebration with England cricket bowler Jofra Archer doing the same earlier this week.

Djokovic, meanwhile, now has two more Grand Slam titles than the now-retired Roger Federer and the Serbian’s coach, Goran Ivanisevic, was quizzed about the GOAT race with Nadal following Sunday’s triumph.

‘It’s a battle of Spain against Serbia… 22-22 for the moment,’ Ivanisevic said.

‘Now it’s going to be interesting this year. (Younger players) are here, it’s great for tennis, great for the future of tennis. But you still have these two guys battling.

‘This was Novak’s home court, and now we go next to Rafa’s home court (the French Open)… It’s amazing. They really push each other.’

John McEnroe is tipping Djokovic to win ‘at least three more’ majors before he calls time on his career – which would see him pull ahead of Margaret Court – who won 24 Grand Slam singles trophies in the women’s game, the most of all-time.

‘I don’t know how many more he’s going to win, but it’s hard to see him not win a minimum of two or three more,’ McEnroe told Eurosport.

‘Roger [Federer] won three from 35 onwards, Rafa won three.

‘Novak is probably the best of those three athletically. He hasn’t had a lot of injuries, so I could easily see him winning at least three more.’