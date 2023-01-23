Marcus Rashford says it’s ‘never easy’ in message to Man Utd fans after Arsenal defeat

Marcus Rashford has urged Manchester United fans to stick with them and insisted that the club are “heading in the right direction” following Sunday’s last-gasp 3-2 defeat against Arsenal.

Rashford had fired Erik ten Hag’s side into an early first-half lead only for Eddie Nketiah to quickly restore parity. A superb strike from Bukayo Saka nudged Arsenal into the lead in the 53rd minute but Lisandro Martinez fired back almost instantly for the visitors.

With time running out, United were poised to take a share of the spoils back to Manchester before Nketiah bagged his second goal of the game in the final moments.

The striker’s decisive strike was a hammer blow for United, who had been in fine form ahead of the match. But Sunday marked the second time in a week that United have dropped points late in a match after they were pegged back by Crystal Palace in midweek.

After the late setback, Rashford took to social media to engage with the club’s fans and insisted that United are still making good progress. He tweeted: “Never easy to lose a game like that at the last minute but we go again! We’re heading in the right direction and need to remain positive.”

Despite Rashford’s positive message, former United captain Roy Keane insists that dropping points late against Crystal Palace and Arsenal in the space of a few days is a wake up call for his old side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Keane said: “I think the last few days have been difficult with the dropping points last minute against Palace and the defeat today, so yeah that’s what the game does to you.

“United weren’t at their best but you think could they have hung on for the draw, take a point and move on, but it goes back to where United made progress, but then come the end of the game Shaw’s still at left back – question marks over him – Wan-Bissaka, Fred’s back in midfield, McTominay – as if United haven’t moved on from their problems of the past.

“I’m not just blaming them players because it was a tough game and you’ve got to give credit to Arsenal, but it is a reality check. I’ve said it the last few weeks, United are well short. We were missing an important player today but that’s the game, United should be able to deal with it, and when the going got tough and you’re looking at the options off the bench it wasn’t great.

“For all the money United spent, they’re still well short, and we saw that today in a game against an Arsenal team who are flying. I was always certain Man United would be going for top four, I think they’ll be fine for that, try and win a cup, but in terms of competing for league titles they’ve a bit to go yet.”