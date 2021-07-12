SPORTS
Marcus Rashford opens up on England penalty miss and “difficult season” in emotional statement
Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford has taken to social media to open up on his penalty miss in the Euro 2020 final.
The forward also revealed that he was low on confidence after what he described as a “difficult” season for the Red Devils.
Taking to his hugely popular Twitter and Instagram accounts, Rashford penned a truly heartfelt message to fans who have followed him for club and country.
“I don’t even know where to start and I don’t know how to put into words how I’m feeling at this exact time,” he wrote.
“I’ve had a difficult season, I think that’s clear for everyone to see and I probably went into that final with a lack of confidence.
“I’ve always backed myself for a penalty but something didn’t quite feel right.
“During the long run up I was saving myself a bit of time and unfortunately the result was not what I wanted.
“I felt as thought I had let my teammates down. I felt as though I had let everyone down.
“A penalty was all I’d been asked to contribute for the team. I can score penalties in my sleep so why not that one?
“It’s been playing in my head over and over since I struck the ball and there’s probably not a word to quite describe how this feels.
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: WBC postpones heavyweight trilogy fight
British boxer, Tyson Fury’s heavyweight trilogy title defence against American fighter, Deontay Wilder has been postponed.
The July 24 heavyweight fight was postponed after members of Fury’s camp contracted COVID-19.
The World Boxing Council, WBC, confirmed this in a tweet via their Twitter handle on Friday.
The WBC, however, did not say when the trilogy fight would now hold.
“Fury vs Wilder III will be postponed,” the WBC tweeted. “We wish Tyson Fury’s team and him speedy recovery from COVID.”
Recall that Fury handed Wilder a brutal beating in seven one-sided rounds in their second fight in February last year.
Their first fight, in December 2018 ended in a controversial split-decision draw in which Fury was knocked down twice.
Neither Fury nor Wilder has fought since their bout in Las Vegas in 2020.
Ticket for England, Italy Euro final soar to £15,000 at black market
The Football Association will increase the number of stewards on duty at Wembley for tomorrow’s European Championship final between England and Italy after hundreds of ticketless fans got into the ground for England’s semi-final victory over Denmark.
Despite checkpoints for assessing each fan’s COVID-19 status around the perimeter, stewards were unable to prevent some supporters from storming the stadium and gaining access without showing tickets.
All tickets for tomorrow’s final have been sold out other than returns, though there were none listed on the UEFA website as of Thursday, leaving desperate England fans to scour the black market. The highest-priced tickets available on eBay were listed at £15,000 for a pair, despite UEFA’s attempts to crack down on touts.
In addition, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has put one pair of tickets up for grabs to those signing up for a first Covid-19 vaccine in the next 24 hours, as an incentive to get young people jabbed.
During the semifinal on Wednesday, the additional fans were accommodated easily enough because Wembley’s capacity was set at 66,000 as the match is part of the Government’s mass events COVID trial, but the FA are eager to avoid a repeat in what will be England’s biggest match for 55 years against Italy tomorrow.
The final match is billed for 8pm. Italy has looked the pick of the teams through the course of the tournament, though they had to resort to extra time and penalties to finally overcome Spain in the first Semifinal on Tuesday night.
The Three Lions are into their first European Championship Final and a first major tournament final since they won the World Cup 55 years ago. With home support at Wembley, England finally, truly believes that ‘football is coming home’.
Football fans will enjoy pre and post-match analysis of the match by former Nigerian professional footballers and European stars, including Jay-Jay Okocha and Joseph Yobo, as part of SuperSport extensive coverage of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.
In addition to extra security, the FA have asked stewards to be more thorough in checking each fan’s COVID status after receiving complaints that many were simply ushered through checkpoints after waving their mobile phones.
As part of the trial run in conjunction with the Government’s Events Research Programme fans must produce evidence of having received two COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative test within the last 24 hours in order to access the stadium, but many supporters at Wembley on Wednesday evening got into the ground without being checked.
Supporters arriving at the stadium are required to pass through two checkpoints. The first is the Covid status checkpoint well outside the ground, where each fan must display evidence of being double-jabbed or a recent negative coronavirus test. Fans have told Sportsmail that some stewards were left checking multiple people at once during the busiest entry times, so were unlikely able to thoroughly perform the checks.
The second checkpoint is for match tickets and is at the turnstiles, which provide entry to the stadium itself. The tickets are scanned electronically and allow just one person entry per ticket, although it is possible that two people, depending on their size, could squeeze in at once through the revolving barrier.
Barcelona sign another Messi from Austria
Barcelona have completed the signing of “Austrian Messi”, real name Yusuf Demir on loan from Rapid Vienna with an option to buy.
The 18-year-old winger has earned a fine reputation at home after breaking into the Rapid Vienna team so young.
He has been dubbed the ‘Austrian Messi’ for his style of play and stature.
Demir will now hope to link up with the real Messi himself, providing the Argentina star does sign a new deal at Camp Nou.
Barca have struck a deal to sign Demir on loan for 2021/2022 at a cost of 500,000 euros (591,000 dollars).
The Catalan Club said they would have the option to sign him permanently for 10 million euros should he impress.
Similarly, Demir has also agreed a new contract at Rapid Vienna until 2023.
This means they will not lose him on a free transfer next year if Barca opt against making his switch to La Liga permanent.
Demir’s signing falls in line with Barca’s recent transfer policy of mostly targeting young players.
Sergino Dest, Francisco Trincao, Eric Garcia, Emerson Royal, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong were brought in well before their peak.
The low fees involved and the fact Demir will not demand exorbitant wages are both important factors given Barca’s well-publicized financial problems.
There is also the fact they are reportedly required to slash their wage expenditure by 40 percent in line with La Liga salary cap rules.
“For eight years I was able to learn everything and develop myself at Rapid Vienna,” he told the Austrian club’s website. “That’s one of the reasons why I extended my contract for another year.
“I am incredibly grateful to every supervisor, every player and everyone else. With the move to FC Barcelona, an incredibly big childhood dream comes true.
“I will be moving to my favourite club and the biggest club in the world. I came to Rapid Vienna as a small child with big dreams and I am now an incredibly grateful boy.”
While the Austria international looks likely to initially feature more for Barcelona B, he will immediately link up with the first-team squad for pre-season training.
This will allow him to stake his claim
