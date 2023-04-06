Marcus Rashford equals Andy Cole’s goal-record with strike vs Brentford

Marcus Rashford equalled Man United goal machine Andy Cole’s goal-record with his strike against Brentford.

Rashford gave United a 1-0 lead against the Bees on Wednesday night with a thunderous effort. Luke Shaw’s corner was cleared into the path of Anthony who whipped the ball back into Brentford’s box.

Marcel Sabitzer was on hand to knock it into the path of the ever-ready Rashford who took one touch before smashing the ball home at Old Trafford. And his sumptuous strike saw the England international equal Andy Cole’s tally of 121 goals.

Cole reached the milestone in 275 games, while Rashford’s took 348 matches to catch up to Cole. Nonetheless, fans on social media were impressed with Rashford’s feat and praised him on Twitter.

One fan observed: “He is only 25.” And another user beamed: “Marcus Rashford is making history and cementing his place amongst the all-time greats at Manchester United! What a player.”

Then a third person exclaimed: “What!??”. Before a fourth supporter declared: “Marcus Rashford is on fire! He’s matching the legendary Andy Cole and proving himself to be one of #MUFC’s greatest players of all time!”.

Rashford’s been on fire this season and has bagged 14 goals in 27 matches for the Red Devils thus far as they chase a spot in the top-four. However, the striker’s yet to sign a new deal with Erik ten Hag’s side with his current contract set to expire in 2024.

Reports suggest that Rashford is waiting to see the outcome of The Glazers’ attempt to sell the club before committing to a new contract. The Red Devils currently have a salary cap, between £200,000 – £300,000 per week in place, but the forward reportedly wants to see if whoever takes over from The Glazers will keep the cap in place, with Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe leading the race to acquire the team.