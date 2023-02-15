Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira expecting first child just two weeks after their wedding

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are already expanding their family.

The couple announced that they’re expecting their first child together — his seventh — just two weeks after saying “I do.”

“Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!! Thank you God for this huge blessing in our lives. ♥️” they revealed Tuesday in a joint Instagram post, originally written in Spanish.

In the snap, the newlyweds placed their hands — and massive diamond rings — atop Ferreira’s growing baby bump while laying in bed.

The pair’s famous friends and followers were quick to wish them well — and speculate on the timeline of their pregnancy — in the comments section.

“What? OMG! What a blessing!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations my queen ❤️ LOVE YOUUUUUU,” wrote model Sofia Zamolo, while Romeo Beckham — whose parents are best friends with Anthony— commented two red heart emojis.

“So she got married well pregnant 😂😂😂😂,” chimed in a third, as another added, “But she didn’t have a belly in the wedding dress 🥺 I really didn’t notice!”

The news comes less than a month after the singer, 54, and former Miss Universe contestant, 23, tied the knot during a lavish wedding in Miami.

For the big day, Ferreira wore a Galia Lahav lace gown with a sheer bodice and floral embellishments while Anthony looked dapper in a Christian Dior suit.

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in early 2022, wed just eight months after the musician popped the question in May.

Prior to meeting the brunette beauty, Anthony was married to Dayanara Torres (2000 – 2004), Jennifer Lopez (2004-2014) and Shannon De Lima (2014 to 2017).

He shares 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max with Lopez as well as daughter Ariana, 29, and son Chase, 27, from a previous relationship with Debbie Rosado. He and Torres are also parents to sons Cristian, 22, and Ryan, 19.