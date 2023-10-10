MAPOLY shut as students protest fee increase

The management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State has announced the suspension of academic activities for one week.

The Registrar of the polytechnic, Mrs Olubunmi Elewodalu disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening.

She said the closing down of the school was due to the prevailing circumstances, apparently referring to the students’ protest which rocked the school on Monday morning.

Elewodalu said, “The temporary suspension of the academic activities is a result of the need to address the prevailing circumstances in the polytechnic.

“The suspension of the academic activities will be effective from Monday, October 9, to Friday, October 13, 2023. During this period all students are directed to stay away from the campus until otherwise directed.”

The students of the school had on Monday morning protested the hike in the acceptance fee paid by newly admitted students, among other issues.

The students, who trooped out to the campus gate as early as 7 am, were seen in their numbers holding placards with inscriptions such as “#No To Increment of Tuition Fee,” “#Rector Must Go,” “#Release our Results ASAP,” among others.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force were also present at the scene.

Speaking during the protest, the Students’ Union President of the institution, Babatunde Adelola, said, “We have many reasons to protest. Recently, the school said they were not getting funding from the state government and they needed to generate funds internally, which was why they increased the acceptance fee from N35,000 to N50,500.

“Aside from the hike in fee, the delay in the release of our result is affecting students. For instance, those who graduated in the last session have yet to be mobilised for service. I am in HND 2 second semester and I have yet to see the result of the exams I took in HND 1 second semester. This is affecting students because they do not know their academic standing and how well to prepare for the next exams.”