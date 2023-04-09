Many Persons Feared Dead As Fulani, Hausa Residents Clash In Sokoto Community

Several people have been reported dead after a conflict between the Fulani and Hausa people in Gwadabawa community of Sokoto State.

The development that has created tension in the area was said to have led to the death of many locals from both sides, including a security operative.

A local official, told the VOA Hausa in an interview on Saturday, that “People in the area were living in fear, as the conflict even claimed the life of a soldier.

“They are afraid of reprisal attacks from the Fulani bandits.”

A survivor who spoke to Journalists stated that Fulani attacked his relation with knives.

He said; “the Fulani attacked my relation with knives. But he has spiritual powers that would not allow sharp objects to pierce his skin.

“So they intensified the attack on him and succeeded in hacking his head off his body.”

Similarly, a Fulani man who survived the violent communal clash, narrated his ordeal.

According to him, “I was shot at twice but I survived. I begged them not to kill me. But they shot at me.”

The VOA Hausa reported that when the police in Sokoto were contacted, they said they were still waiting for details of the attack.