Many passengers burnt to death in Ibarapa auto crash

No fewer than 20 passengers were reportedly roasted alive on Friday as a result of a fatal accident in Ibarapa geo-political zone in Oyo state.

The accident occurred Friday afternoon.

The tragic accident involved two vehicles, a commercial bus, and a Sienna.

The accident occurred at Lanlate, Maya Junction in Ibarapa East Local Government area of Oyo State.

The two vehicles which were said to be traveling in different directions collided and caught fire immediately.

A source said that only two passengers survived the accident while others and the vehicles were razed beyond recognition.

Chairman, Ibarapa East Local Government, Hon Gbenga Obalowo, confirmed the incident.

Obalowo, who led a rescue team to the scene of the accident described it as pathetic and unfortunate.

He used the opportunity to sympathise with the families of those who died in the incident.

Obalowo, while speaking further added that the two survivors are currently receiving medical attention at Awojobi Hospital in Eruwa.

He said that the corpses of those burnt have been deposited at a morgue.

He appealed to motorists, particularly commercial drivers to be more careful while on the wheel.

Obalowo said, “It was a fatal accident hence it was a gory sight. We counted over twenty human bodies burnt completely.

“I learned they had a head-on collision and the two vehicles, a commercial bus and a Sienna which was also conveying passengers caught fire and got burnt beyond repair.

“Our drivers need to avoid overspeeding. They should consider other road users and avoid reckless driving.”