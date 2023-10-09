Many injured as tanker explosion rocks Lafia

No fewer than six persons sustained various injuries when a petroleum tanker exploded on Monday at Sandaji Filling Station in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The tanker which brought petroleum product to the filling station located at Jos Road Lafia, exploded around 12 pm.

Comfort Igwe, a pump attendant at the station explained that the explosion occurred while the tanker was discharging its product.

She said it took the intervention of men of the fire service in collaboration with the Red Cross Society, police and other security agencies to quench the fire and restore normalcy to the area.

The explosion also destroyed property worth millions of naira at the filling station, the eye witness said.

She explained that some staff members of the filling station and officials of Nasarawa State Fire Service sustained injury and are receiving treatments at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia.

Mr Ombugu Joshua, Acting Director, Nasarawa State Fire Service, said the command was yet to ascertain the cause of the outbreak.