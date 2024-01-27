Scores have reportedly been killed during a clash between soldiers and gunmen in two villages of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Saturday morning.

It was learnt that no fewer than 30 gunmen were killed while some soldiers sustained injuries during the clash few hours after Governor Caleb Mutfwang relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the area.

A security operative told Daily Trust, that “The incident occurred between 7 to 7:30 am when the gunmen came in their numbers and started attacking some communities along Gindri road. In no time, the soldiers were alerted and immediately responded.

“About 30 of the gunmen were killed while more than 50 of them were arrested with guns and ammunition. Four soldiers were equally injured.”

Another source in the area who also pleaded for anonymity confirmed the incident, adding that people were still in fear.

SaharaReporters days ago reported that the gunmen defied the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Plateau State government to attack Kwahaslalek and the surrounding communities, killing no fewer than 25 persons and burning some property too.

According to a resident, Hosea Ibrahim, the skirmish in Sabon Gari and Mangu on Tuesday was a decoy to pave the way for the attack on the community, which is not far from the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC permanent orientation camp at Jakatai, Mangu local government area.

“For the second time, my village Kwahaslalek (behind the NYSC camp) was attacked at about 12:30am, leaving over 25 people, mostly women and children, killed as houses were burned and some persons left with gunshots.

“At about midnight, there were sporadic gunshots and the women ran to one compound for safety; unfortunately, the terrorists went there and killed them while the men were keeping vigil outside the community. The victims were killed at a community leader’s house, where they ran for refuge.

“Mariana, Kinat, and other communities in Mangu Halle District and those on the borders of Mangu and Barkin Ladi local government areas are deserted now,” he had lamented.