Many confirmed dead as fresh disease outbreak hits Sokoto
A fresh outbreak of gastro-enteritis in 13 Local Government Areas, LGAs, in Sokoto State has killed at least, 23 people in the last few weeks.
The Commissioner for Health in the State, Dr. Muhammed Inname, made the confirmation on Tuesday, adding that over 265 cases of the disease have spread across the affected LGAs.
The affected LGAs are Rabah, Wurno, Dange Shuni, Kebbe, Gwadabwa, Tangaza, Isa, Bodinga, Wamakko, Silame, Illela, Sabon Birni and Yabo.
The Commissioner said the recent escalation could be as a result of the rainy season.
“The State Ministry of Health has set up two different teams to monitor and advise members of the public on the dangers of the disease.
“We have case management team, where doctors will be going round with health workers as well as environmental response team that are to go round and educate those in the rural areas on how to engage and treat their water,” he added.
I was Hushpuppi’s debt collector – Abba Kyari cries out
On Tuesday, Abba Kyari denied receiving funds from Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas to arrest gang member Chibuzo Vincent, claiming that the infamous fraudster simply provided him receipts for a N8 million transaction to help him recover a loan.
Mr Kyari’s remark was a striking divergence from his previous defense after the US charges. In a Facebook statement on July 29, the police chief maintained that he had no ties to Hushpuppi and that the con artist simply handed him N300,000 to help him buy native apparel.
Following allegations of how he received N8 million from Hushpuppi, Mr Kyari revised his tale and modified his Facebook post on Tuesday night as he faced widespread public mockery and police administrative action.
“Nobody demanded or collected any money from Abbas Hushpuppi. He can be interviewed Publicly in the Presence of world media by the people holding him to confirm this. He also called for another case in June 2020 and complained about a financial transaction with a second person whom he said his friend sent 8million naira to and pleaded for his friends money to be recovered.
“He sent transaction slips and other evidences to prove their case against the person, All these can be verified from the Hushpuppi since he is still in Custody. And it can be verified from person who collected the 8million naira from Hushpuppi’s friend whom they complained about is alive and is in Nigeria. Generally Whatever investigation steps/Tactics that is being taken in most cases especially on the Parties in this type of case from January to June is not for public consumption. This is the true story,” Mr Kyari said.
Mr Kyari erased the entire message from his Facebook page just four hours after changing his narrative.
Kidnappers of Bethel Baptist students demand N81m ransom
Kidnappers of 81 students of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna are demanding a ransom of one million naira each to release them
A pastor involved in the negotiations for the release of the students disclosed the ransom on Tuesday.
The students were stolen from their boarding school last month by bandits,the 10th mass school kidnapping since December in northwest Nigeria.
“(Bandits) are asking for one million naira on each of the 80 students remaining with them,” Reverend Ite Joseph Hayab said.
Kidnappers released 28 children last month after a first batch of 28 was released two days after the raid.
But another 81 remain in captivity.
Hayab said three students escaped before the 28 were released last month.
But they were re-kidnapped by an unidentified person in the forest who demanded a ransom.
He was paid over one million naira by parents.
Gov Abiodun loses father at 89
Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun Monday, lost his father, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, who died at the age of 89.
The Patriarch of the Abiodun dynasty according to a statement made available by the family died at the age of 89 years.
The Patriarch of the Abiodun dynasty according to a statement made available by the family died at the age of 89 years.
Pa Abiodun is survived by his wife, Mrs Victoria Abiodun, many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.
The statement had it that the deceased, a devout Christian worked as a school teacher for many years across the old Western State and was fondly called “Baba Teacher” due to his dedication to duty imparting knowledge and inculcating the right values in his students.
Burial arrangements according to the statement would be made known at a later date.
