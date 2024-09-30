The Indian senior men’s team head coach Manolo Marquez on Monday announced a 26-member probables list for the Tri-Nation friendly tournament to be held in Vietnam in the October FIFA international match window. The Blue Tigers will face hosts Vietnam (October 9) and Lebanon (October 12) at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh, around 100 km from Hanoi. The final list of 23 players will be released before the team travels to Vietnam.

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Aakash Sangwan, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Mehtab Singh, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Nandhakumar Sekar, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Lalengmawia, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Chaudhary, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)