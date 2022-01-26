SPORTS
Mane, Hakimi take Senegal and Morocco into AFCON quarter-finals
Achraf Hakimi scored a brilliant free kick to send Morocco through to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a win over Malawi.
Gabadinho Mhango gave outsiders Malawi, playing their first-ever knockout game at the tournament, a shock early lead on Tuesday with a stunning goal from 40 metres at Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium.
But Youssef En-Nesyri headed Morocco level in first-half stoppage time before Hakimi drilled in the winner on 70 minutes to set up a meeting with Egypt or Ivory Coast in the last-eight.
“When you win, you get respect,” said Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic. “Malawi scored a fantastic goal. I think we played really well in the first half, unfortunately, we lacked efficiency. We had around 10 chances you can’t miss.
“But I was always confident. The team was upset but I knew at some point we would score a second goal. We controlled the match and we more than deserve to qualify.”
Morocco’s quarter-final tie was due to take place at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde but will be moved after a fatal crush outside the ground on Monday which killed eight people and injured 38.
Also on Tuesday, Senegal followed Morocco into the quarterfinals after beating nine-man Cape Verde 2-0 in Bafoussam.
Josimar “Vozinha” Dias raced out of his area and tried to head a ball clear with Sadio Mane chasing it down.
The players’ heads clashed badly as they leaped in the air and Vozinha clearly sustained a concussion as he tried to get up afterward and ended up staggering around.
Vozinha left on a stretcher and was not around to see the red card referee Lahlou Benbraham held up for him.
Mane was allowed to continue after he hit the ground face first following the collision. He rolled over and lay still on his back for a moment, clearly dazed, possibly with a concussion.
He dragged himself to his feet and scored less than 10 minutes later in the 63rd minute.
Bamba Dieng, who replaced Mane, added a second goal two minutes into added time after a breakaway left a single Cape Verde defender facing two Senegalese attackers.
Senegal, seeking to win the flagship African competition for the first time after twice finishing runners-up, will meet Mali or Equatorial Guinea on Sunday in the quarter-finals.
SPORTS
Transfer: Lingard angry with Man Utd after they block move to EPL rivals
Manchester United forward, Jesse Lingard, is not happy with the club for refusing to sanction a loan move to Newcastle United.
Lingard is into the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford, but wants to leave Old Trafford in January.
The England international enjoyed a stunning loan spell with West Ham in the second half of last season, but returned to Manchester with the promise of being regularly involved.
However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed to fulfill that promise, with Lingard playing just 88 minutes of Premier League football all season.
Solskjaer was dismissed in November, but the situation has not gotten better under his replacement Ralf Rangnick, as the 29-year-old has been limited to just two short cameos off the bench.
Newcastle are desperate to bring in Lingard, as they look for reinforcements in their battle against the drop.
The Magpies are willing to put up a massive loan fee in order to secure the deal, but their Premier League counterparts are understood to be playing hardball.
The Telegraph report that Lingard feels United’s stance shows a lack of respect for a player that has been with the club for more than two decades.
SPORTS
Transfer: Manchester City complete first January signing
Manchester City have completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate, according to transfer market expert and football journalist, Romano Fabrizio.
City have been in talks to sign the 21-year-old River Plate striker with the deal expected to be in the region of £17m.
The Argentina forward will remain on loan at River Plate until the summer, before joining City for their next pre-season.
Sky Sports report that the player has a release clause somewhere in the region of £15m-£17m.
Alvarez is currently contracted to River Plate until December 2022 after the next Argentine Primera season, which begins in June.
The 21-year-old already has played for the national team of Argentina for five times.
Announcing his signing on Tuesday night, Fabrizio tweeted, “Julián Álvarez to Manchester City from River Plate, done deal and here we go!
“Agreement confirmed as expected last week. €18.5m fee to River with bonuses/taxes. Julián will sign for five years.🇦🇷 #MCFC
“Deal now sealed – Álvarez will remain at River Plate on loan until July.”
SPORTS
Super Eagles team sneaks into Nigeria in midnight flight after AFCON failure
The Super Eagles on Tuesday morning quietly returned to Nigeria from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon without fanfare.
The players and officials returned via a chartered flight from Garoua, where they played four matches.
They arrived at 1:10am at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, received by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials.
The NFF officials were led by their General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, accompanied by the federation’s executive committee members Yusuf Ahmed and Shehu Dikko.
A large chunk of the players and officials came down from the aircraft, alongside a large number comprising members of the supporters’ club and media personnel.
The aircraft later headed to Lagos, where it dropped off the few remaining players and officials while the rest headed to the Transcorp Hilton.
Sanusi welcomed the players and praised them for their efforts in Cameroon, saying it was now time to look ahead to the task of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
”You have tried your best. It was just unfortunate that you failed to reach the final. But, right now, what is left is the unfinished business of qualification for Qatar 2022,” he stated. “We should put behind us 2021 AFCON and start preparing for the final qualifiers.”
The team captain Ahmed Musa explained that the team had put behind them the disappointment of failing to reach its target at the 2021 AFCON.
”We are now looking forward to the World Cup qualifiers against Ghana’s Black Stars in March. But right now, it is back to club business for us,” he said.
The Super Eagles, after three wins in the competition’s first round, which earned the tag of favourites, could not go beyond the second round.
They lost 0-1 to Tunisia in a match that saw them reduced to 10 men just after the hour mark.
The players are expected to return to their respective clubs abroad in the next one or two days.
