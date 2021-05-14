Mane ‘disrespects’ Klopp

A seething Sadio Mane snubbed a handshake from manager Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Manchester United.

Mane was a second half substitute as the Reds picked up a huge win in their quest to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

But he was not happy whatsoever after the game when Klopp went over to embrace him.

The German was seen shaking hands with a number of his players while beaming with delight and yet Mane was not having it one bit

Klopp extended his hand, only for Mane to leave his boss hanging. He then shook his head and walked away as he threw his wrist tape on the turf.