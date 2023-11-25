Defending champions Manchester City take on Liverpool in a top of the table clash of the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Liverpool trail City by a solitary point in the Premier League table and head into this fixture hoping to prove they are once again genuine title contenders. However, Jurgen Klopp’s men have won only two of their six away league games so far and face the ultimate challenge at the Etihad. City have won 23 matches in a row at home in all competitions dating back to December last year.

When will the Manchester vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, November 25.

Where will the Manchester vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time will the Manchester vs Liverpool, Premier League match start?

The Manchester vs Liverpool, Premier League match will start at 6 PM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the Manchester vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Manchester vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Manchester vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)