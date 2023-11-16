Manchester United will let Jadon Sancho leave in January on one condition

Manchester United will allow Jadon Sancho to leave in January but will refuse to be bullied by rival clubs looking to ‘take advantage’.

The 23-year-old hasn’t featured for United since August after he was criticised by Ten Hag for displaying a poor attitude in training.

Sancho responded with a pointed statement in which he criticised his manager and claimed he had been branded a scapegoat.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger has been exiled ever since with Ten Hag unwilling to welcome the £73million star back into the fold until he received an apology.

With none forthcoming, Sancho has been exiled to the extent whereby he hasn’t been allowed to use any of the first team facilities at United’s Carrington training base and appears destined for a move once the transfer window reopens.

According to ESPN, however, while United are willing to listen to offers, they will not countenance a cut-price deal.

Juventus and Dortmund are both interested in relaunching Sancho’s career and have expressed an interest in taking him on loan, but any such deal would be dependent on either club paying a significant portion of the player’s £300,000-a-week wages.

Ten Hag’s hardline stance, meanwhile, has been backed by United’s current hierarchy and he is unwilling to soften his stance if he is asked to review the situation by incoming shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

United are also understood to be willing to allow Anthony Martial to depart and are open to offers for Antony who has made an underwhelming start to the season.

Ten Hag wants to strengthen his squad in January but is likely to be working with a limited budget as he was 12 months ago when he was able to bring in Wout Weghorst on loan following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.