Manchester United: Richard Keys apologises after Bruno Fernandes claim

Richard Keys has apologised to Bruno Fernandes after suggesting that the Manchester United captain got himself yellow carded deliberately to miss his side’s clash with Liverpool.

Fernandes received a late yellow card for dissent in United’s damning 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday, marking the first time the Cherries had won at Old Trafford.

The yellow was the United skipper’s fifth of the season meaning he will miss his side’s huge game against Liverpool next Sunday.

Speaking after the game, Keys claimed that the Portuguese international knew what he was doing and wanted to ensure he missed the trip to Anfield, a fixture that United lost 7-0 last season.

‘I think he knew he gets booked and misses the game. That, for me, sums him up. He is not a captain and he is not a leader,’ Keys said on beIN Sports.

The accusation has since received plenty of criticism, with former United player Phil Neville brandishing it as a ‘disgrace’.

Keys has now appeared to backtrack somewhat from the claim but still suggested that Fernandes’ actions were ‘irresponsible’.

‘I’m happy to withdraw the allegation and apologise to Fernandes. Let’s leave it at him being downright irresponsible,’ the pundit said in a column on his website.

‘Fernandes is such a good player. If he concentrated on doing the opposition damage, with the abundance of talent that he’s got, he’d have far more impact on games – rather than falling over all the time and chipping away at refs.

‘They’re onto him. Collapsing holding his shin or face doesn’t work anymore.’

Before United’s fixture against Liverpool, Erik ten Hag’s side face a must-win game against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Red Devils sit bottom of Group A and will need a win as well as other results to go their way if they are to reach the knockout stages.

