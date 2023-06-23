Manchester United prepare third and final offer for Mason Mount

Manchester United are expected to submit a third and final bid of over £55 million to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

It comes after a second bid worth £45m plus £5m in performance-related add-ons was rejected by Chelsea, who are now demanding £60m plus £5m in bonuses.

Sources close to the deal say this £55m offer is going to be the final proposal from United for Mount.

Erik ten Hag wants to infuse more creativity into his midfield and remains keen on acquiring the England international playmaker.

However, the club may decide to look elsewhere if their new and improved bid is also turned down by Chelsea.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea are willing to accept the new bid from United for Mount who has made 195 appearances for the Blues. The player has already made it clear that he will run down his current deal and walk away as a free agent in 2024.