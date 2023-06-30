Manchester United make Moises Caicedo transfer decision

Manchester United have pulled out of the running to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

The Red Devils had considered tabling a bid for the Ecuador international having been ready to abandon interest in Mason Mount after seeing two bids rejected earlier this month.

An impasse finally came to an end on Thursday with United agreeing to pay an initial £55million.

The Red Devils will pay an additional £5m dependent on appearances and success.

The 24-year-old is understood to have agreed a five-year contract, with an option for a further year.

Agreeing a deal for Mount helps to bolster the options for United boss Erik ten Hag in a key midfield area.

Mount came through the ranks at Chelsea, scoring 27 goals and providing 22 assists in 129 Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old – a Champions League winner with the Blues in 2021 – has won 36 England caps and started the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Mount’s impending arrival, however, means United, according to The Athletic, will abandon any interest in Caicedo who now looks destined to move to Stamford Bridge.

Brighton value the 21-year-old at £100million but after an unprecedented fire sale, Chelsea will comfortably possess the funds to meet Brighton’s asking price.

Caicedo was the subject of a £72m bid from Arsenal in January but that was rejected out of hand by the south coast club.

The Gunners are ploughing most of their summer resources into deals for Declan Rice and Kai Havertz and have also withdrawn their interest in a player who appeared desperate to join the north London club six months ago.