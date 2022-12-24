Manchester United hero Patrice Evra sends warning to Lisandro Martinez

Patrice Evra has explained why Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez could struggle next season despite the impressive start to his Premier League career.

Martinez, 24, has impressed at Old Trafford following a £57m move from Ajax last summer.

There were fears that the Argentine would struggle to adapt to the Premier League due to his physique but Martinez has so far eased those concerns, forming an impressive centre-back partnership with Raphael Varane.

Evra has been impressed by Martinez’s form but says his current performances are no guarantee of long-term success, claiming he could be set for a ‘tough’ examination next season when rival clubs become accustomed to him.

‘Lisandro Martinez has impressed me this season,’ Evra told Betfair. ‘At the beginning of the season when he signed everyone was talking about his height, but he’s a pitbull.

‘That’s what United fans want to see. The South American players have that passion, they have hunger to give everything, they play with their heart.

‘He wants to bleed for the club and you can see now partnering him with any player he will do the job and he will cover.

‘I was upset when Raphael Varane got an injury because I think both of them understood each other and it was really good.

‘But next year people will know about Martinez, coaches will study him and they will know his weakness. He’s really aggressive so maybe people will try to get him sent off.

‘I remember Gabriel Obertan played a game for us, he came on, we won and he said, “Patrice wow, it’s so easy to play with you guys, the Premier League is so easy”.

‘For some players it is easy, it wasn’t for me, but consistency is key. Even if Lisandro plays well for the rest of this season, next year it will be tough for him, trust me.’

Martinez was part of the Argentina squad that lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar and looks set to miss Manchester United’s first game after the tournament.

The Red Devils, who are currently fifth in the Premier League, welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford on December 27.