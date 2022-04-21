SPORTS
Manchester United appoint Erik ten Hag as manager
Manchester United has announced the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the club’s Manager.
A statement on the official website of the club said the appointment is for two years with a further one year.
The statement reads: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Erik ten Hag as Men’s First Team Manager, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.
John Murtough, Football Director, said: “During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment
“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.
“We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer.”
EPL: Why Arsenal defeated Chelsea -Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel was at a loss to explain why his Chelsea team made “impossible” individual mistakes in the 4-2 defeat to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
The loss follows heavy home defeats to Brentford and Real Madrid, which were also blighted by individual errors from Chelsea’s previously reliable defence.
Andreas Christensen’s poor back pass set the tone, allowing Eddie Nketiah to score the first, and he got his second after Emile Smith Rowe’s well-worked strike following a turnover, before Cesar Azpilicueta gave away a late penalty for holding onto Bukayo Saka in the box.
Searching for answers, Tuchel claimed the Stamford Bridge pitch is a problem for his side in reference to the opener, but also criticised his side for creating problems from situations when they should have been in control.
“It was a totally wild and open game in the first half – already a 2-2 after we came back twice. We had a good start but again gave the first goal away, which is impossible to do these things in consecutive matches. But we’re doing it. We came back twice, and we scored another two in the second half, unfortunately for the wrong side.
“It’s a level of mistakes, the number of mistakes in consecutive games here at home, it’s impossible at this kind of level. You don’t see this. It’s simply impossible, but we’re doing this at the moment, and you cannot win football games like this.
“To say the pitch is difficult to play here it maybe sounds like an excuse, but it is a very, very difficult pitch that we have here. It’s not in our favour. The ball bounces very awkwardly in front of Andreas when he wants to play this ball. But still, we had the same mistake against Real Madrid that cost us the next round of the Champions League, and this one cost us the next match. I can’t remember when we got two goals like this.”
Diego Maradona’s iconic ‘Hand of God’ jersey auction opens with a $5m bid
An auction of the jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored twice against England in the 1986 World Cup, including the infamous “hand of God” goal, kicked off Wednesday April 20, with a bid of over $5 million.
The football icon, who died in 2020, swapped shirts with England midfielder Steve Hodge after full time and he has been in possession of the treasured item for the last 35 years.
Hodge has now put the shirt up for sale at Sotheby’s and the online auction has already started.
The reserve of $5million has already been met by one interested buyer but there are two weeks remaining for bidders to stake their claim as the auction ends on May 4.
Maradona’s status as a superstar was cemented in that quarter-final in 1986.
Argentina won the game 2-1, with their diminutive talisman deceiving the referee by using his hand to score what appeared to the office to be a header. Hodge was involved in the incident, passing the ball back to the goalkeeper before Maradona used his cunning to leap and reach the ball with his hand.
Afterwards the player famously said it was scored ‘a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God’.
His other strike in the game was voted ‘Goal of the Century’ in a FIFA poll and saw him dribble around almost the entire England team before slotting the ball past Peter Shilton.
It was the most famous game in the career of a footballing genius, who was 25 at the time and went on to help his side win the tournament in Mexico.
Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables, said the two goals ‘balance each other brilliantly’ and reveal two facets of Maradona’s character.
The first ‘was really cunning and did involve an element of luck,’ he said. ‘But then he scored a second goal, which was one of the most unbelievable – almost angelic – goals ever.’
Hodge was the lucky owner for more than three decades and previously explained how he snagged it.
He said: ‘I was walking down the tunnel and Maradona was coming in the opposite direction. I just tugged my shirt and we swapped there and then.’
Hodge has now revealed why he is selling the iconic shirt, explaining: ‘I have been the proud owner of this item for over 35 years, since Diego and I swapped shirts in the tunnel after the famed match.
‘It was an absolute privilege to have played against one of the greatest and most magnificent football players of all time.
‘It has also been a pleasure to share it with the public over the last 20 years at the National Football Museum, where it has been on display.
‘The Hand of God shirt has deep cultural meaning to the football world, the people of Argentina, and the people of England and I’m certain that the new owner will have immense pride in owning the world’s most iconic football shirt.’
The shirt will be on display in Sothebys’ London showroom on Bond Street during the April 20-May 4 bidding period.
EPL: Salah sets new record against Man Utd after Liverpool win 4-0
Liverpool winger, Mohamed Salah has become the first player in Premier League history to score five goals against Manchester United in one season.
The Egypt superstar netted a hat-trick as the Reds won 5-0 at Old Trafford in their first meeting of the 2021/2022 campaign.
On Tuesday, Salah scored a brace as Liverpool won 4-0 in front of their fans.
He scored in both halves, as Jurgen Klopp’s men went top of the table, ahead of the Manchester City vs Brighton fixture on Wednesday.
Speaking after the game, Salah told Sky Sports: “They make our life easier in the midfield and at the back.
“They always try to give us the ball in a situation like one against one. So they make our life much easier.”
