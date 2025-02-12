Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League: For the fourth year in a row, Real Madrid will be taking on Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, with the first leg taking place at the home of the Premier League champions. Unlike the previous years, this season sees the clash take place at the pre-Round of 16 stage, with both sides having finished outside the Top 8 of the Champions League group. Real Madrid finished 11th while City finished 22nd. Los Blancos enter the game after a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, while City beat Leyton Orient 2-1 in the FA Cup. Real Madrid have won in two of the clashes in the last three years against City.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming UEFA Champions League 2024-25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League match take place?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, February 12 (IST).

Where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League match be held?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will be held at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What time will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League match start?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League match?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League match?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information shared by the broadcaster)