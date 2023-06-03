Manchester City will be going up against Manchester United in the final round of FA Cup on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium. United are looking to complete the domestic cup double for the first time, having lifted the League Cup in February. Meanwhile, Premier League champions City can become only the second English club after United to win the top-flight title, the FA Cup and the Champions League in one season. United fans are desperate for their side to extinguish those dreams as Pep Guardiola’s men look to replicate Alex Ferguson’s 1999 treble heroes.

When will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup, Final match be played?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup, Final match will be played on Sunday, June 3.

Where will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup, Final match be played?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup, Final match will be played at the Wembley Stadium.

What time will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup, Final match start?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup, Final match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup, Final match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup, Final match will broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup, Final match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup, Final match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)