Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Final Live Streaming: Manchester City will be squaring off against Manchester United in the final of FA Cup at the Wembley Stadium in London. City are celebrating an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League crown and will become the first team to win the league and FA Cup in successive seasons if they win on Saturday. City will start as hot favourites against United, who have lost six out of their past seven meetings in all competitions against their fierce rivals and finished a lowly eighth in the Premier League.

When will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Final match be played?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Final match will be played on Saturday, May 25.

What time will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Final match start?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Final match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Final match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Final match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Final match.

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Final match will be streamed live on Sony Liv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With AFP Inputs)