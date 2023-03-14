Manchester City vs Leipzig, Champions League: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

English champions Manchester City take on RB Leipzig in their Champions League Round of 16 second-leg tie at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola’s men, who trail Arsenal by five points in the league table, were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg by the Germans. Leipzig, on the other hand, will arrive at the Etihad Stadium for the last 16 second leg tie with just 17 available outfield players. Christopher Nkunku and Xaver Schlager are among the key absentees for the Bundesliga club, who held City to a 1-1 draw in the first leg last month. City look to avoid an upset and book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

When will the Manchester City vs Leipzig, Champions League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Leipzig, Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, March 15.

Where will the Manchester City vs Leipzig, Champions League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Leipzig, Champions League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

What time will the Manchester City vs Leipzig, Champions League match start?

The Manchester City vs Leipzig, Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Leipzig, Champions League match?

The Manchester City vs Leipzig, Champions League match will brodcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Leipzig, Champions League match?

The Manchester City vs Leipzig, Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

