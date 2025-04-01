Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that star striker Erling Haaland is expected to be sidelined for “five, six, seven weeks” due to an ankle injury. If Haaland returns after five weeks, he could be fit in time for City’s Premier League fixture against Southampton on May 10. However, if his recovery takes the full seven weeks, he could be in danger of missing the FA Cup final on May 17—should City overcome Nottingham Forest in the semi-final.

“Sometimes we are used to this in this country. It has happened all season. They told me the doctors were between five to seven weeks. So hopefully the end of the season and by the Club World Cup, he will be ready,” Guardiola was quoted by BBC Sport as saying when asked about Haaland’s return.

“Sometimes there are years when these kinds of things happen. It happened all season. I would say that it could have been different if it were the end of the season [before the Club World Cup]. So with all the injuries we have had this season, I’m so sorry for them and for Erling as well. So [I wish him] a good recovery, as speedy as possible, then come back.”

The Norwegian is targeting a return for the final league game of the season against Fulham on May 25 before the highly anticipated FIFA Club World Cup in June and July.

Haaland sustained the injury to his left ankle and is currently undergoing further tests to assess its severity. The club has confirmed that despite the setback, he will be available for the final stretch of the season, including the Club World Cup, where City will compete as the reigning European champions.

With Haaland sidelined, Guardiola will have to look for alternative options in the striking role. When asked if Omar Marmoush could step in as a number nine, Guardiola remained non-committal but confident in his squad’s adaptability.

“We will find a solution from the players that we have. They all have different skills and qualities. We will have another one [striker]. We don’t have another player with his skills or his specific qualities. We know that. But we have to adapt. For many years, we have played in different ways up front. It depends on the quality of the players. We are going to try to find a solution.”

Haaland’s absence comes at a crucial stage in the season, with Manchester City currently sitting fifth in the Premier League table. The defending champions are just one point behind Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish and UEFA Champions League qualification. Their European campaign has already ended after being eliminated by Real Madrid earlier this year, making the domestic competitions even more vital.

Despite missing a few games earlier this season, Haaland remains City’s most prolific goal scorer, having netted 21 goals in 28 league appearances. He is the second-highest scorer in the Premier League, trailing only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

