Manchester City make huge first bid for Arsenal target Declan Rice

Manchester City have made a formal bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as they look to beat Arsenal to a huge summer deal.

The Premier League champions’ first offer is worth an initial £80m with an extra £10m in add-ons, according to The Athletic.

West Ham have been holding out for an offer worth £100m, having rejected multiple bids from Arsenal worth up to £90m.

The Gunners were thought to be leading the race to sign Rice, who is said to still be keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

But Manchester City’s interest has left Arsenal sweating, though they are now reportedly preparing to to respond to City’s advances with a fresh offer themselves.

Rice has emerged as West Ham’s most important player and a key member of Gareth Southgate’s England squad in recent years.

While he has great affection for West Ham and captained the Hammers to their first major trophy in more than 40 years last season, Rice feels the time is right to leave.

West Ham chairman David Sullivan said after the Europa Conference League win that Rice would likely depart this summer, though his next destination remains unclear.

Manchester City would provide Rice with an immediate chance to win domestic and European trophies, while Arsenal hope to emulate City’s success over the next few seasons and can offer the 24-year-old the opportunity to stay in London.