Manchester City icon, Sergio Agüero agrees to join Barcelona on two-year contract
Manchester City icon, Sergio Aguero has reportedly agreed to join Barcelona on a two-year contract.
Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Sergio Agüero to Barcelona, here we go! He’s set to join until June 2023, agreement reached. Bonus included in case Barça will win the UCL.”
He also confirmed that Barcelona are closing in on signing former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay.
“#FCB More: Barcelona are also getting closer to sign Memphis Depay. He confirmed to his new lawyers that he wants to join Barça,” he added.
The Argentine international, 32, who signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has scored 257 goals in 384 appearances for the club.
On Friday, May 21, Manchester City Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Agüero, who is leaving City as their record goalscorer.
“His performance when he fit was fit was incredible,” Guardiola said. “I am pretty sure the 10,000 fans that will be in the stadium will show for the rest of the fans around the world, and will give him his tribute and gratitude for what he’s done for this club in terms of titles, numbers, performance – incredible.”
Juventus beat Atalanta 2-1 to win Italian Cup
Juventus beat Atalanta 2-1 to win the Italian Cup on Wednesday as Italian fans returned to the stadium for the first time in over a year.
Goals from Dejan Kulusevski after half an hour and Federico Chiesa with 15 minutes to go gave Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus their second trophy of the season after the Italian Super Cup.
Ruslan Malinovskyi had pulled a goal back for the Bergamo side who were denied their first major trophy since 1963.
A total of 4,300 fans were allowed into a stadium for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.
Paris Saint-Germain Win French Cup
Paris Saint-Germain have won the French Cup by beating Monaco 2-0 in Wednesday’s final at the Stade de France.
Goals from Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe won a largely uninspiring final for PSG who now go into the weekend’s final round of Ligue 1 fixtures with a record-equalling 10th league title still a possibility.
The French champions have now won the French Cup six times in the last seven seasons having reached the final every year since 2015.
It was also the second trophy of coach Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial career after he won the Champions Trophy for PSG in January, although this will for many count as his first major honour.
“We work every day to experience this kind of feeling, reward and recognition,” said Mbappe.
“It’s the work of a whole group, staff, all the people who work every day for us, the club and of course the supporters who couldn’t be there.
“We think a lot about the fans and this title is for them as well.”
Monaco meanwhile continue their wait to win the French Cup for the first time since 1991, in their first final since 2010 when they were also beaten by PSG.
Niko Kovac’s side have however had a positive season and can finish it on a happier note at the weekend by qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2018. (APC)
Oshoala makes history as Barcelona women win UEFA Champions League
Super Falcons’ striker Asisat Oshoala on Sunday won the 2020/2021 UEFA Women’s Champions League with FC Barcelona Ladies.
She thus becomes the first African female player to win UEFA Champions League.
The Spanish title-holders defeated their Chelsea counterparts 4-0 in the final of the tournament in Gothenburg, Sweden to lift their first European trophy.
An own goal by Melanie Leupolz after 30 seconds of play as well as a penalty kick successfully taken by Alexia Putellas 13 minutes later contributed to Chelsea’s early woes.
Aitana Bonmati, the player of the match, extended FC Barcelona Ladies’ lead in the 21st minute as Caroline Hansen sealed the victory with a goal in the 36th minute.
The Spanish side have now become the first club to win both the men’s and women’s Champions League title.
