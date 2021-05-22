Manchester City icon, Sergio Agüero agrees to join Barcelona on two-year contract

Manchester City icon, Sergio Aguero has reportedly agreed to join Barcelona on a two-year contract.

Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Sergio Agüero to Barcelona, here we go! He’s set to join until June 2023, agreement reached. Bonus included in case Barça will win the UCL.”

He also confirmed that Barcelona are closing in on signing former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay.

“#FCB More: Barcelona are also getting closer to sign Memphis Depay. He confirmed to his new lawyers that he wants to join Barça,” he added.

The Argentine international, 32, who signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has scored 257 goals in 384 appearances for the club.

On Friday, May 21, Manchester City Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Agüero, who is leaving City as their record goalscorer.

“His performance when he fit was fit was incredible,” Guardiola said. “I am pretty sure the 10,000 fans that will be in the stadium will show for the rest of the fans around the world, and will give him his tribute and gratitude for what he’s done for this club in terms of titles, numbers, performance – incredible.”