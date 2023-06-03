Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history on Saturday, slamming the ball past Manchester United’s David de Gea with just 13 seconds on the clock.

Treble-chasing City came into the match at Wembley as firm favourites but could not have dreamed of such a start in the London sunshine.

The goal beat the previous record of 25 seconds set by Everton’s Louis Saha in the 2009 final against Chelsea.

THAT’S UNBELIEVABLE @IlkayGuendogan with an incredible volley for @ManCity, and it’s the FASTER EVER #EmiratesFACup Final goal! pic.twitter.com/x95dNx9a8w — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 3, 2023

City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega hit a long ball that was headed on and landed at the feet of Gundogan, who lashed home from the edge of the box, giving De Gea no chance.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag handed Fred a start in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City after Anthony did not recover from an ankle injury in time for the Wembley showpiece.

City are looking to complete a domestic double and the second part of a historic treble as they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final next weekend.

United’s class of 1998/99 are the only side to ever win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.

On top of preserving that feat, victory for Erik ten Hag’s men would round off a fine first season for the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

United ended a six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup in February and will return to the Champions League next season after finishing third in the Premier League.

City boss Pep Guardiola stood by his vow to start second choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega over Ederson as he had started in every previous round of the FA Cup.

After resting players for his side’s final three Premier League games, City are otherwise at full strength as Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland return in attack.