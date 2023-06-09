Friday, June 9, 2023
SPORTSFOOTBALL

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will fulfil Champions League destiny

By Online Editor
0

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor

Is this, finally, Manchester City’s date with destiny?

The time when the Abu Dhabi project gets its hands on club football’s greatest prize at last and Pep Guardiola is reunited with the European Cup for the first time since leaving Barcelona 11 years ago?

Winning the Champions League always felt like the remit Guardiola was handed upon his arrival in Manchester seven summers ago and while five Premier League titles, four League Cups and two FA Cups is a hell of a haul, it is a task which remains unfulfilled.

Such is City’s apparent desire to land the big one there was a feeling they would have sacrificed other goals to achieve their aim this season.

However, in the end, if they do beat Inter Milan in Istanbul tomorrow night, the club’s first Champions League title will be the crowning glory in a historic Treble.

Guardiola’s men are firm favourites against an Inter side who were third in Serie A, 18 points behind champions Napoli.

But it was Chelsea who scored the only goal of the game.

As if fearful of firing blanks again, Guardiola has added a 50 goals-a-season striker to his ranks in Erling Haaland – but City are no one-man team.

Guardiola’s side boast dangermen all over the park and none look short of form. The time, surely, is now.

 

Previous article
European markets expected to open marginally higher at end of choppy week
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network