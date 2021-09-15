NEWS
Manchester City 6-3 RB Leipzig: Jack Grealish scores on his Champions League debut as Pep Guardiola’s side win thriller
They are in revered company, Manchester City. Only a finite number of teams can score six and leave disappointed with what transpired.
The positive bits are that Jack Grealish is off the mark in Europe – a stunning goal it was too – and that this could end up representing an important victory over opposition who pose the most direct threat to City’s progression from this group.
Kevin De Bruyne started for the first time this season, Phil Foden managed his first minutes. City recorded a 50th Champions League victory, with only Real Madrid having reached that milestone quicker in the history of the competition.
The really positive aspect was that Paris Saint-Germain dropped two points in Bruges so maybe nit-picking City’s errors after a game they eventually won is a bit much.
But that is what Guardiola will be doing privately, focused on the big picture. RB Leipzig were never really out of the game despite conceding half a dozen – Christopher Nkunku finishing with a super hat-trick – and that will worry Guardiola, whose ongoing disagreements with Riyad Mahrez on the touchline drew fascination.
And this was not the Leipzig we have become accustom, not the semi-finalists of 2020. They have lost three of their opening four Bundesliga matches. They lost their manager and two best players to Bayern Munich over the summer. That speaks to a worrying monopoly in Germany. A debate for another day perhaps.
Guardiola praised the ‘young, aggressive’ visitors rather than criticising his own team. There instead came a veiled dig at absent supporters.
‘We scored 16 goals in the last three games here,’ he said. ‘I’d like more people to come on Saturday. We will be tired. Southampton are so dangerous. I invite all our people to come at 3pm to watch our game.’
Rather than empty seats, the debate here is whether City can get away with playing glorified basketball in the Parc des Princes in a fortnight’s time. The smart money is that they cannot. PSG might well fancy themselves to avenge last season’s semi-final defeat, particularly armed with Lionel Messi and their other Galactico free transfers.
This was the strange aspect of Wednesday night: Guardiola’s prolonged, often inevitable, success at City is built on structural control, defensive awareness.
That went missing for 90 minutes and it will agitate him ahead of the Premier League’s return at the weekend. The absence of both Aymeric Laporte and John Stones should not to act as absolute mitigation.
It was all a bit lapse. Nathan Ake scored early doors – his thumping header a product of Grealish’s arcing corner and a free run at his marker – before later forming one-quarter of City’s porous back line.
When Nordi Mukiele headed a comical own goal on 28 minutes, looking every bit the man who actually meant to convert De Bruyne’s delicious cross, the game appeared dead.
City were moving the ball crisply by that point but had not been.
The opener came from a set piece but owed much to City’s sharpness in midfield, an urgency that had lacked. Guardiola had appeared a picture of exasperation and after Oleksandr Zinchenko and Rodri cleverly – and quickly – worked angles in midfield to open the game in the build-up to winning that corner, their manager threw his arms out as if to say, “finally”.
Then the teams started trading blows. Nkunku managed to wriggle free of Ake to head in just before the break, only for Lukas Klostermann to handle inside the box and Mahrez dispatched the penalty with no fuss. Perhaps he was just happy to find himself a distance away from the manager.
City were 3-1 ahead at the break but then slipped back into difficulty five minutes after half-time. Again, it came amid defensive confusion. Again, it was Nkunku. The striker nestled himself between Dias and Ake – who are not exactly familiar playing alongside each other – and planted a header into Ederson’s near post.
Andre Silva and Ferran Torres both had the ball in the net, although both adjudged offside after being allowed to carry on by linesmen told to keep their flags down no matter how obvious the infringement.
Grealish seemed to have sealed it on 56 minutes. He had beavered away all evening – City’s best player – and deserved to cap that with a goal. Dias hooked a clearance high into the sky and the £100million record signing scampered off, intent on inflicting damage. He stood up Tyler Adams, shifting possession away from his marker, and curled high into the far corner.
That is what they bought him for and Grealish is already becoming a favourite around these parts. ‘I loved it,’ Grealish said. ‘I’ve been waiting a while. The past few weeks, I couldn’t wait for this game. It’s a great night.’
Leipzig were still allowed to keep going on the break regardless. Nkunku broke clear and took Leipzig to within one as he steered his memorable hat-trick into Ederson’s far corner.
At that point – for two minutes between minutes 73 and 75 – Leipzig probed an improbable point.
Joao Cancelo had other ideas, though, hitting back almost immediately by screeching home a fifth on the edge of the box. Nerves were settled by that point – even more so when the returning Angelino was sent off for a second yellow.
There remained time for substitute Gabriel Jesus to add a sixth and, on paper, this all looked rather comfortable for a team with designs of finally lifting this trophy. Paper sometimes lies.
NEWS
Ten dead as Nigerian Air Force fighter jet targeting Boko Haram ‘accidentally’ bombs Yobe village
Tragedy struck in the fight against terror group, Boko Haram, on Wednesday, when a fighter jet involved in the counter-insurgency operation in the North-East bombed a village in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State, killing at least 10 villagers.
Yunusari is in the Northern part of Yobe State, sharing international border with Niger Republic.
According to residents, the fighter jet belonging to the military approached from the Eastern part of the town around 8:30am and started firing sporadically.
However, a military source who confirmed the story told SaharaReporters that the Air Force “accidentally” hit the wrong coordinates while targeting a camp belonging to Boko Haram insurgents in the area.
The Chairman of Yunusari Local Government Area, Alhaji Bukar Gaji also confirmed the incident.
“Yes, it happened; we received the sad news today and the victims are currently in the hospital receiving treatment,” he said.
However, Edward Gabkwet, Air Force spokesman denied the incident.
Speakingon the issue, Gabkwet said, “This tweet is false in its entirety. The NAF last conducted a mission into Yobe State (Not Yunusari LGA) on 5 September 2021 and it was an armed recce. No bomb or missile was even expended. Thanks.”
He was reacting to a tweet by a media organisation.
Villagers in the past have reported some civilian casualties in near-daily bombardments in Northeastern Nigeria.
Recently, a military jet that came to repel an attack by Boko Haram dropped a bomb that landed in a compound where civilians were having child christening.
A fighter jet also on a mission against Boko Haram extremists in April 2021 mistakenly bombed men of the Nigerian Army, killing over 20 officers.
The soldiers who were reinforced from Ngandu village were said to be on their way to Mainok, headquarters of the Kaga Local Government Area of Borno state which was under attack by militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād.
Some of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014 and freed last year also said three of their classmates were killed by Air Force bombardments.
In June 2021, an offensive aerial bombardment the NAF Alpha jet carried out around Genu town in Niger State resulted in the killing of some wedding guests.
NEWS
PSG’s front three of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar fail to shine on their first start together as Club Bruges earn a well-deserved point
Lionel Messi failed to provide Paris St-Germain with any sparkle as the Ligue 1 team’s potent attacking trio lacked inspiration in a disappointing 1-1 draw at Club Bruges in their Champions League opener on Wednesday.
Making his first start for the French team, the Argentine forward hit the woodwork but was otherwise far from his brilliant best alongside the hugely disappointing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who set up Ander Herrera for PSG’s first-half opener before being replaced injured after the break.
Brugge, who levelled before halftime through Hans Vanaken, were more aggressive and had the best chances against a PSG side lacking quality and defensive focus.
The result left PSG and Brugge trailing Group A leaders Manchester City by two points after the Premier League champions crushed RB Leipzig 6-3.
‘We didn’t play a fantastic game but to be fair we did enough to win, we deserved to win,’ said Herrera.
‘Maybe they had opportunities at the beginning of the second half but I think we controlled the match, we had a lot of chances.
Brugge keeper Simon Mignolet disagreed.
‘I didn’t have a lot of work, I just pulled a couple of saves. We played as a compact side, it was the right approach,’ the Belgian said.
With Messi, Neymar and Mbappe together on the pitch for the first time, PSG made a confident start but Brugge responded well.
Mbappe broke down the left flank and his low cross was met by Herrera, who opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a low finish for his fourth goal of the season – his third in his last two games.
Messi set up Mbappe, who went close in the 23rd minute with an angled shot that was deflected by Mignolet but PSG were lulled into a false sense of security.
On a sharp attack, the visitors’ defence was overwhelmed on the right side and after a late run into the box, Vanaken connected with Eduard Sobol’s cutback to beat Keylor Navas after 27 minutes.
Messi hit the woodwork with a fine curling shot from the edge of the box before Brugge threatened again as Vanaken forced Navas into a diving save with a low free kick.
The keeper was made to work again to tip Charles De Ketelaere’s rising shot over the bar before halftime.
Danilo replaced Leandro Paredes as PSG’s holding midfielder while Julian Draxler took over from Georginio Wijnaldum as roving midfielder after the break.
PSG suffered a blow six minutes into the second half when Mbappe limped off the pitch after taking a knock on his ankle and was substituted by Mauro Icardi.
Messi had PSG’s first chance of the second half 20 minutes from time with an angled shot before picking up a yellow card, but Brugge did more than enough to claim a well-deserved point.
NEWS
Gbajabiamila denies comparing IPOB, Yoruba Nation agitators with Boko Haram, ISWAP
House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, has denied comparing the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Yoruba Nation agitators to Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP).
The representative of the Surulere area of Lagos is under fire for his comments at Wednesday’s plenary.
A statement Wednesday night by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi insisted there was no mention of any group during Gbaja’s address.
He noted that the Speaker condemned miscreants and criminals for taking advantage of the separatist agitations to carry out unscrupulous acts.
Fasasi said his principal expressed concern about emerging threats that present the clear and present danger.
He quoted Gbajabiamila as saying: “In the South of Nigeria, East and West, miscreants and criminals masquerading as separatist activists have emerged to wreak havoc, take lives and commit economic sabotage against fellow Nigerians and the state.
“These people, in their inclination for devastating violence against fellow citizens, their appetite for the destruction of private property, their disruption of academic activities, commerce, and industry, their propensity for defiling institutions of the state, society and community, their refusal to engage in debate, or to consider the possibility of dissenting opinions and alternative viewpoints, are no different from Boko Haram and ISWAP.”
Fasasi said what was conspicuous in the speech was the focus on the activities of miscreants, criminals and effects on the country.
The aide stressed that the Speaker never condemned secessionists or compared them to terrorists.
“The Speaker is not alone on the concern about an apparent emergence of a band of miscreants and criminals as different patriotic Nigerians have expressed similar concerns”, the statement added.
Latest News
- Ten dead as Nigerian Air Force fighter jet targeting Boko Haram ‘accidentally’ bombs Yobe village
- Manchester City 6-3 RB Leipzig: Jack Grealish scores on his Champions League debut as Pep Guardiola’s side win thriller
- PSG’s front three of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar fail to shine on their first start together as Club Bruges earn a well-deserved point
- Gbajabiamila denies comparing IPOB, Yoruba Nation agitators with Boko Haram, ISWAP
- Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau submits 27 findings on crash that killed ex-Chief Of Army Staff, others
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Emir Of Bugundu Abducted On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Intrigues as two ex-governors, 30 APC chieftains jostle to fill sacked power minister’s seat
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Ex-Chelsea striker Demba Ba retires from football
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: Highest goal scorers in Premier League after Week 4 [See top 18]
-
NEWS2 days ago
Kabba Prison Break: Security recaptures 99 inmates
-
NEWS2 days ago
Son of Kano governor, Ganduje drags mother to EFCC over fraud
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Lukaku ensures Chelsea kick off Champions League defence with victory
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s angry words to Man Utd stars after Young Boys loss