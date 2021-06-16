NEWS
Man with 39 wives dies
A 76-year-old man who had 39 wives and 94 children and was said to be the head of the world’s largest family has died in north east India, the chief minister of his home state said.
Ziona Chana, the head of a local Christian sect that allows polygamy, died on Sunday, Zoramthanga, the chief minister of Mizoram and who goes by one name, said in a tweet.
With a total of 167 members, the family is the world’s largest, according to local media, although this depends on whether you count the grandchildren, of whom Ziona has 33.
Winston Blackmore, the head of a polygamous Mormon sect in Canada, has around 150 children from 27 wives – 178 people in total.
Ziona lived with his family in a vast, four-story pink structure with around 100 rooms in Baktawng, a remote village in Mizoram that became a tourist attraction as a result, according to Zoramthanga.
The sect, named “Chana”, was founded by Ziona’s father in 1942 and has a membership of hundreds of families. Ziona married his first wife when he was 17, and claimed he once married ten wives in a single year.
They shared a dormitory near his private bedroom, and locals said he liked to have seven or eight of them by his side at all times.
Despite his family’s huge size, Ziona told Reuters in a 2011 interview he wanted to grow it even further.
“I am ready to expand my family and willing to go to any extent to marry,” he said.
“I have so many people to care for and look after, and I consider myself a lucky man.”
NEWS
Buhari rallies West African states to battle insecurity
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday called for unity among West African States and those in the Sahel to deal with security challenges in their respective nations.
Buhari, while receiving the new Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mahamat Annadif, at the State House, Abuja, said the security challenges were enormous and, there, required concerted efforts to tackle them.
The president, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said: “You are our neighbour. You have vast experience on matters affecting the Sahel, having served for five years in Mali. I hope you will get the countries to work together to confront the issues affecting them.
“I hope under the auspices of UNOWAS, you will help get the problems sorted out. Most of them have to do with the instability in Libya, and it affects all of us.”
While describing the security challenges as “enormous,” Buhari added that the Boko Haram insurgency has ravished the lives and resources of Nigerians and inhabitants of some neighbouring countries while large swathes of Mali remain occupied by militants.
He promised Nigeria’s support to Annadif to aid his new assignment.
In his remarks, Annadif said he was visiting shortly after his appointment because he recognised Nigeria’s crucial role in West Africa.
He said the problems of the Sahel region were not new to him, which is why more than ever, he would depend on the help of Nigeria to succeed.
NEWS
Fed Govt blames Twitter, Dorsey for #EndSARS losses
Federal Government’s war against Twitter continued on Tuesday with an accusation that the United States (US) micro-blogging platform and its founder, Jack Dorsey, were “vicariously liable” for the losses Nigeria suffered during the #EndSARS protests in October last year.
It also accused Twitter of refusing its request to block the account of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
To those unhappy with the indefinite suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria, the government said it had no apology to offer.
Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed stated this when he featured on “Politics Nationwide,’’ a Radio Nigeria call-in programme.
Mohammed said government’s tough stance against Twitter was because Nigeria must exist in peace before people could exercise freedom of speech and fight for a source of livelihood.
He lamented that during the #EndSARS protests, 98 people, including 41 security operatives, lost their lives and properties worth billions of naira destroyed.
The minister alleged that Dorsey raised funds through Bitcoins to sponsor the #EndSARS protests while Twitter was used to fuel the crisis.
Mohammed stated that when he first made the allegations, Nigerians did not take him seriously until an online media outfit carried out an investigation and fact-checking..
The minister said the online publication confirmed that Dorsey retweeted some of the posts by some of the coalitions that supported the #EndSARS protests.
He added that it was confirmed that the Twitter founder launched a fundraising asking people to donate via Bitcoins.
The minister said Dorsey further launched Emoji to make the #EndSARS protests visible on the microblogging site.
He said Dorsey also retweeted the tweets of some foreign and local supporters of the #EndSARS.protests.
His words: “If you ask people to donate money via Bitcoins for #EndSARS protesters, then you are vicariously liable for whatever is the outcome of the protest.
“We have forgotten that #EndSARS protested led to the loss of lives, including 37 policemen, six soldiers, 57 civilians while property worth billions of naira were destroyed.
“One hundred and sixty-four police vehicles and 134 police stations were razed to the ground, 265 private corporate organisations were looted while 243 public property were looted.
“Eighty-one warehouses were looted while over 200 brand new buses bought by Lagos State Government were burnt to ashes.’’
The minister restated that it was unfair to conclude that Twitter was suspended indefinitely because it deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s message.
He said the government was unambiguous that the action was taken because the platform was being used to promote the views of those determined to destabilise Nigeria.
Mohammed added that Twitter consistently offered its platform to promote agenda that were inimical to the corporate existence of the country.
Mohammed added: “Twitter has become a platform of choice for a particular separatist promoter.
NEWS
Tinubu arrives from Dubai
National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu arrived Lagos from Dubai on Tuesday night amidst rumours that he was dead.
Social media were awash of Tinubu reportedly dead, but his aide debunked the reports, saying that the former governor would soon arrive the country.
Latest News
- Buhari rallies West African states to battle insecurity
- ‘So much pain and disappointments but nobody to confide in’ Comedienne Princess cries out
- UEFA take final decision on banning Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus from Champions League
- 7 Million Nigerians Forced Into Poverty In 2020 – World Bank
- Fans putting pressure on me to get married – Seyi Shay
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
6 things you must avoid during foreplay!
-
NEWS2 days ago
EFCC arrests former Badoo cult kingpin, Alaka over N250m fraud
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Christian Eriksen sends first public message after horrific on-pitch cardiac arrest
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Toyin Abraham breaks CBN rules, rains cash on Tiwa Savage at a party
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Zinedine Zidane clashes with journalist after “stupid” Real Madrid question
-
NEWS2 days ago
Fulani Herdsmen,cows chased out of Ijebu (VIDEO)
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Top 5 sex festivals in the world!
-
NEWS1 day ago
Military gunships kill’ over 1,000 cows in Nasarawa