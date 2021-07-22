SPORTS
How Man Utd could line up on the opening day of season after £200m spending spree
Manchester United have already dipped their toe in the transfer market this summer but it’s only just the tip of the iceberg if reports are to be believed.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came excruciatingly close to winning his first piece of silverware as Red Devils boss last season only for United to lose the Europa League final on penalties.
Manchester United showed vast improvements in the Premier League, finishing second above 2020 champions Liverpool.
But they were still a long way off winners Manchester City, who finished a cool 12 points clear of their rivals.
Solskjaer is keen to strengthen his squad this summer and mount a genuine title challenge this coming season.
United have already agreed on a deal with Jadon Sancho, with the Dortmund star set to complete his £73million switch this week.
The Red Devils boss has now turned his attention to signing a centre-back, with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane on his wishlist.
Solskjaer would also like to get his hands on a new central midfielder and United have been strongly linked with a move for Declan Rice in recent months.
If the Norwegian can snap up all three players it could set United back around £200million, but it would put the Red Devils in the driving seat to win the title.
Solskjaer is likely to swap David de Gea with Dean Henderson between the sticks for United next season.
De Gea also lost his place in the Spain team, with compatriot Unai Simon taking the number 1 shirt for this summer’s Euros.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the sensational, in-form Luke Shaw are expected to keep their places on the flanks, despite Kieran Trippier being linked with a move to United.
SPORTS
Mbappe finally chooses next club
Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has finally chosen Real Madrid as his next club.
According to Marca, Mbappe is ‘set to reject’ a new contract with PSG in order to join Real Madrid next summer.
The France international has ‘already made up his mind to move to Santiago Bernabeu once his contract with PSG expires.
The report added that the reasons behind Mbappe’s decision had to do with his desire to lift different silverware elsewhere.
Mbappe’s current deal with PSG will expire in June 2022.
He has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and Liverpool in the past.
New PSG signing, Sergio Ramos, recently urged Mbappe to join Real Madrid in the future.
SPORTS
Wijnaldum welcomes Pogba to PSG
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Gini Wijnaldum, has said he would ‘love’ to see Paul Pogba follow him to the French club.
Wijnaldum believes the “extraordinary” Manchester United star is “one of the best midfielders in the world”.
The Dutchman left the Premier League this summer, ending his five-year spell with Liverpool, to sign as a free agent with PSG.
Wijnaldum is one of five new players that have arrived at Parc des Princes this summer, with Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma also arriving from Real Madrid and AC Milan respectively.
The Ligue 1 giants have also added right-back Achraf Hakimi and defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira.
Reports claim PSG are close to agreeing personal terms with Pogba to make the 28-year-old their marquee signing of the summer, with the World Cup winner out of contract in just 12 months’ time at Old Trafford.
“He is incredible. I have played against him several times and what a fabulous player!
“Every team would like to have him,” Wijnaldum told RMC when asked whether he would like Pogba to join him at PSG.
SPORTS
Doctor gives condition for Christian Eriksen to play for Inter Milan again
Dr. Francesco Braconaro, a member of the Italian football federation’s medical committee, has given conditions for Denmark midfielder, Christian Eriksen, to play for Inter Milan again.
According to Braconaro, Eriksen can’t play for Inter Milan again unless he has a defibrillator removed.
Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during his country’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland last month after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The 29-year-old has since been fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).
The device is fitted under the patient’s skin, and it keeps track of the heart rate.
If an abnormal rhythm is detected, the ICD delivers an electric shock to restore a normal heartbeat.
“Christian Eriksen can’t be given the all-clear to play in Italy,” Braconaro said on a radio show in Napoli.
“If the player has the defibrillator removed, therefore confirming the pathology can be resolved, then he can return to play for Inter [Milan].”
Eriksen’s current deal with Inter Milan will end in the summer of 2024.
