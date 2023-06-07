Man Utd winger Antony accused of domestic violence by 22-year-old woman

Manchester United winger Antony has been accused of domestic violence by a 22-year-old woman in Brazil.

The woman filed a report at a police station in Sao Paulo on Monday, which contains accusations of assault, bodily injury and threating behaviour by Antony.

The report details multiple allegations of violence against the woman, the first of which is said to have taken place at a nightclub in Sao Paulo in July 2022.

The second incident is said to have occurred in January 2023 where the woman alleges that she was attacked by Antony and required surgery due to an injury she suffered.

Two further attacks are alleged to have taken place in England, including one incident where her finger was cut on a glass which was broken by Antony. The police report includes a photograph of the scar on her hand.

The woman has also accused Antony of verbally threatening to kill her during a telephone conversation on May 20 – the same day he played in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The woman claims she has had no contact with Antony since May 28 and has requested ‘urgent protective measures’ from Brazilian authorities.

After filing the report, the woman has been asked by police in Brazil to undergo a medical examination.

Antony was signed by Manchester United in an £85 million deal from Ajax last September.

The 23-year-old made 44 appearances in his first season at Old Trafford, scoring eight goals in all competitions.

Antony has also been capped 16 times by Brazil and was part of their squad for the World Cup in Qatar last year.