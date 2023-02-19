Man Utd will slap £120m price tag on Marcus Rashford as two clubs ready to make bid

Manchester United are set to slap an eye-watering £120m price tag on star forward Marcus Rashford in a bid to fight off interest from a number of European rivals, it has been claimed.

The Red Devils’ academy graduate has enjoyed a stunning campaign this term, but there are currently fears over his future. Rashford has just a year-and-a-half remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford with concerns that he could move on.

According to the Daily Star, European giants Paris-Saint Germain and Real Madrid are leading the race for the striker’s services should he elect to move on in the near future. The Red Devils are putting plans in place in an effort to hold onto him though.

It is suggested that United would only sell for a minimum of £120m – an amount that would make Rashford one of the most lucrative transfers of all time. He would be behind just six players in history – headline names including the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and recent Chelsea acquisition Joao Felix.

Their valuation is a huge increase on the club’s previous price tag. During the World Cup in Qatar, it was expected that United would only demand around £80m for the 25-year-old’s signature.

It remains to be seen whether either PSG or Real Madrid would be willing to stump up the increased amount to sign Rashford but regardless, the Red Devils are still planning on keeping their forward. The offer of fresh terms remains on the table with the striker in line to earn around £300k per week should he agree.

As of yet, he has not put pen to paper on that new deal which has led to concern over a move. Talks could well be revived should there be progress on any potential takeover.

The Red Devils have been up for sale since November with a soft deadline for expressions of interest having now come and gone. Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirmed his intentions to lodge a bid, whilst Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is also interested in becoming the club’s new owner.