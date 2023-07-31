Monday, July 31, 2023
FOOTBALL

Man Utd to make Mason Greenwood decision before start of Premier League season

By Online Editor
0
Man Utd to make Mason Greenwood decision before start of Premier League season

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor

Manchester United will decide striker Mason Greenwood’s future before their opening Premier League game of the season against Wolves on 14 August.

Greenwood has been unavailable for selection ever since and has not been involved at the club’s Carrington training ground.

His United contract runs until June 2025.Asked about the situation at the start of United’s current tour of the United States, manager Erik ten Hag said he had given his opinions on the matter but it was for others at the club to decide.

It is understood that process is now near its conclusion, with an announcement anticipated at some point ahead of the Wolves clash.

Previous article
Chelsea pursuing deal for Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez
Next article
“True love will make you soft” Bimpe Akintunde blushes over her married life
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network