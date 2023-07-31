Manchester United will decide striker Mason Greenwood’s future before their opening Premier League game of the season against Wolves on 14 August.

Greenwood has been unavailable for selection ever since and has not been involved at the club’s Carrington training ground.

His United contract runs until June 2025.Asked about the situation at the start of United’s current tour of the United States, manager Erik ten Hag said he had given his opinions on the matter but it was for others at the club to decide.

It is understood that process is now near its conclusion, with an announcement anticipated at some point ahead of the Wolves clash.