SPORTS
Man Utd to help Paul Pogba secure dream free transfer to Real Madrid this summer
Ralf Rangnick effectively confirmed Paul Pogba is leaving Manchester United – and said he will play him so he can get his dream move to Real Madrid.
World Cup winner Pogba is out of contract this summer and set to leave United as a free agent for the second time after refusing to commit to a new deal.
Pogba is close to a return after injury and Rangnick said he will play him, despite his contract expiring, if only because the midfielder will want to put himself in the shop window for a lucrative move to his preferred destination – which is Madrid.
“Yes of course,” said Rangnick. “By the way, my contract as a manager is also expiring in the summer. So for us, we have the same goal.
“We have the same ambition to be as successful as we can possibly be in the next three or four months.
“For me it’s not a question if a player has an expiring contract, the question is how much does he still want to be a part of this group?
“How much does he still feel emotionally and physically on board?
“As long as this is the case, why shouldn’t Paul Pogba now, after two-and-a-half months of injury, being fully fit again now, play? He also wants to show up.
“He wants to show the fans of Manchester United, the board, the whole world, what kind of player he can be, even if it’s only to show enough for a new contract elsewhere.
SPORTS
AFCON 2021: Eight teams qualify for round of 16 [Full list]
Eight countries have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, round of 16.
Senegal, Guinea, Morocco and Gabon became the latest countries to book their place in the 2021 AFCON last-16 on Tuesday.
Senegal played a 0-0 draw with Malawi to top Group B with five points, while Guinea finished in the second position with four points after losing 2-1 against Zimbabwe.
Morocco finished on top of Group C with seven points, while Gabon finished in the second position with five points.
The other four countries that have since booked their place in the AFCON round of 16 are Cameroon, Morocco, Nigeria and Burkina Faso.
Cameroon was the first country to qualify for the AFCON round of 16 after wins over Burkina Faso and Ethiopia.
Morocco was the second nation to qualify for the last-16 after two victories over Ghana and Comoros.
Nigeria, on the other hand, qualified for the AFCON last-16 at the weekend after beating Sudan 3-1.
The Super Eagles had defeated Egypt 1-0 last Tuesday.
SPORTS
AFCON 2021: Ghana eliminated after 3-2 defeat to Comoros
Ghana are out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in the group stages.
This follows a shock 3-2 defeat to debutants Comoros on Tuesday night.
The Black Stars came into their final Group C clash with one point and needing a win to progress.
SPORTS
FIFA Football Awards: Robert Lewandowski wins Best Player ahead of Messi, Salah
Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski , has been named FIFA Best Men’s Player of 2021.
Lewandowski won the prize ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi and Liverpool winger, Mohamed Salah, at an event held on Monday night in Zurich, Switzerland.
Lewandowski enjoyed arguably the best year of his career in 2021.
He added four trophies to his collection of silverware.
After Bayern’s 1-0 victory in the final, Lewandowski was named Player of the Tournament, finishing ahead of Tigres’ André-Pierre Gignac and Joshua Kimmich.
The Poland international, however, finished second position behind Messi in the 2021 Ballon d’ Or.
Latest News
- Grammy Awards 2022 reschedule date announced for April after ceremony postponed
- Man Utd to help Paul Pogba secure dream free transfer to Real Madrid this summer
- Senate proposes bill to bar landlords from collecting annual rent
- AFCON 2021: Eight teams qualify for round of 16 [Full list]
- AFCON 2021: Ghana eliminated after 3-2 defeat to Comoros
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Biafra: Nigerian govt files new terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu
-
SPORTS1 day ago
FIFA Football Awards: Robert Lewandowski wins Best Player ahead of Messi, Salah
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Senate proposes bill to bar landlords from collecting annual rent
-
SPORTS11 hours ago
AFCON 2021: Eight teams qualify for round of 16 [Full list]
-
LIFESTYLES11 hours ago
5 things you can use a condom for outside of sex
-
SPORTS11 hours ago
AFCON 2021: Ghana eliminated after 3-2 defeat to Comoros
-
ENTERTAINMENT10 hours ago
Grammy Awards 2022 reschedule date announced for April after ceremony postponed