Man Utd star Tyrell Malacia handed new position as Louis van Gaal drops World Cup hint

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has explained his decision to move Red Devils defender Tyrell Malacia to centre-back against Belgium.

Malacia, a summer signing for United from Feyenoord, has been impressing on the left of the back four at Old Trafford. But he was moved into the less familiar central role for the Netherlands, who will play under Van Gaal at the World Cup in Qatar before Ronald Koeman takes over for a second stint.

Former Stoke City centre-back Bruno Martins Indi, who played in 2014 when the Dutch team reached the World Cup semi-finals under Van Gaal, had been in line to feature in the latest round of UEFA Nations League games. However, with the 30-year-old withdrawing through injury, the manager called Malacia into action rather than calling up a direct replacement.

“Martins Indi won’t make it [to the World Cup],” Van Gaal told ESPN NL (via Voetbal Primeur ). The central defender, who has 36 senior caps for the Oranje, returned to the international fold against Wales in June after impressing with current club AZ Alkmaar.

“I also wanted to see Malacia in that place, so [Nathan] Ake was substituted for Belgium. Because Martins Indi is not going to make it, I have to look at other players who can play there.”

Malacia had earlier impressed his national manager in training with a stunning outside-of-the-boot goal. He is yet to score a senior goal for the Netherlands, but his 45-minute run-out against Belgium gave Van Gaal food for thought.

After introducing Malacia as the left of three centre-backs, Van Gaal’s team continued to keep Belgium at bay. Virgil van Dijk played the full 90 on the middle of the three, with Jurrien Timber and Stefan de Vrij both getting minutes to his right, and it was Van Dijk who scored the only goal of the game 13 minutes from time.

The win ensured The Netherlands finished top of their UEFA Nations League group after going unbeaten across their six matches. They have qualified for the upcoming finals along with Croatia, while Portugal and Hungary are in pole position to join them with one game remaining in their respective groups.

Martins Indi’s injury is just the latest blow for the 2010 World Cup finalists, who will take on Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal in their group at this year’s finals. Gini Wijnaldum, who captained The Netherlands at Euro 2020 when Van Dijk missed out through injury, is expected to miss out after suffering a fractured tibia in training at Roma.

“I wanted to thank everyone who sent me a message during the time and who wished me well,” Wijnaldum said after the setback. “My previous clubs and the people around me who sent a message and wished me the best, thank you for that. For the Roma fans, I really want to thank you for the support I’m getting from you guys so far.