Man Utd send message to Michael Carrick as he accepts managerial job

Manchester United have wished Michael Carrick luck after he accepted his first permanent job in management.

The former United and England midfielder had been out of the game since leaving Old Trafford after a three-game stint as temporary boss after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal.

The 41-year-old made 463 appearances for United over a 12-year career, winning 17 trophies in Manchester before retiring in 2018.

Carrick joined United’s coaching staff after hanging up his boots, initially under Jose Mourinho and later under Solskjaer for almost three years.

On Monday, Carrick was appointed as the new head coach of Championship strugglers Middlesbrough.

He said: ‘Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year-old boy, so it’s a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach.

‘Growing up in the north-east myself I’m fully aware of what football means to people. It’s a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you’ve got for the game and for Boro.’

Manchester United were quick to wish Carrick well, writing in a statement: ‘Everybody at the club is wishing Michael Carrick well after the Reds legend was today announced as Middlesbrough’s new permanent manager.

‘As a United great taking charge of Middlesbrough in his first permanent managerial job, Carrick is following in the footsteps of his hero Bryan Robson and he will hope to achieve at least some of the success that Captain Marvel enjoyed.

‘Michael’s first fixture as boss is on Saturday, away to Preston North End in the Championship. Good luck, Carras.’

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson, meanwhile, insisted he was excited to bring former England midfielder to the Riverside Stadium.

‘We’re delighted to welcome Michael to the club,’ he said. ‘We had identified a number of potentials for the vacancy who we spoke with, and were impressed by all.

‘But Michael was the outstanding candidate. Michael has the same values as the club, and we are very much aligned in our ambitions. We see Michael as the perfect fit for us and he believes this is the right club at the right time.’

Middlesbrough are 21st in the Championship – one point above the relegation zone – having won just four of their 16 league games this season.