Man Utd reveal cost of sacking Erik ten Hag and hiring Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have confirmed that it cost the club £10.4 million to sack Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman was dismissed less than 24 hours after the team’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham on October 27.

Ten Hag had only signed a new contract with United in July, which kept him tied to Old Trafford until 2026.

United’s latest financial report has revealed that it had cost the club £10.4m to pay off and members of his coaching staff.

The report has also revealed that United spent approximately £11m in ‘registration costs’ to bring Ruben Amorim and his backroom team from Sporting to Old Trafford this month.

Elsewhere, United have raised the cost of tickets for members to £66 and have removed concession prices for the remainder of the season.

The cheapest tickets for a United game at Old Trafford were priced at £40 for adults and £25 for children.

United supporters are now planning a protest outside Old Trafford ahead of their Premier League game at home to Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST) has slammed the club’s decision and describe it as a ‘step backwards’ in their relationship with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s leadership team.

A statement from MUST read: ‘Suffice it to say that the idea that the fans must pay their ‘fair share’ for the club’s excesses and/or mismanagement — and above all, the Glazers’ lack of investment over two decades — is offensive.

‘We fans have done everything we have been asked. We have cheered the players on even in the face of substandard performance.

‘We have objected to this action in the strongest possible terms, both for the action itself and the complete lack of consultation, which is a step backward based on the process we had agreed with the club before INEOS’ arrival.

‘Over the coming days MUST will be seeking urgent discussions with the club to get them to listen to fans’ concern at this policy.

‘United fans have sucked up a lot. We will not be silent on this and we need to be prepared to resist any attempts to further drive up ticket prices.’