SPORTS
Man Utd, Real Madrid, others condole with Ronaldo over newborn son’s death
The football world rallied around Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez on Tuesday after they announced that their newborn son had died.
The 37-year-old Manchester United forward had revealed in a social media post last October that the couple was expecting twins.
In a post released on Monday on the Portuguese international’s Twitter account, they confirmed the birth of a baby girl.
“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a jointly signed statement.
“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.
“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”
The couple, who met during Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid, have a four-year-old daughter together, while Ronaldo has three other children.
The announcement was met with widespread sympathy from across football.
“Your pain is our pain, Cristiano,” Manchester United tweeted. “Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”
On their web page, Real Madrid said that the club and its officials “deeply regret the death of one of the children that our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting”.
“Real Madrid joins the grief of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and affection,” the Spanish giants said.
Rival clubs, among them Leeds United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, also sent condolences.
“All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family,” Liverpool tweeted.
Ronaldo’s United teammates also joined the outpouring of sympathy.
“Thoughts are with you and Georgina, brother I’m so sorry,” forward Marcus Rashford wrote on Twitter.
Goalkeeper David de Gea responded to Ronaldo’s announcement with a simple heart emoji.
AFP
SPORTS
Man City agree terms over £500,000-a-week deal to sign Erling Haaland which would make him Premier League’s highest-paid player
Manchester City have reportedly agreed to terms with Erling Haaland to make him English Premier League’s highest-paid player.
Haaland is currently one of the most sought-after players in the world. Since joining Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg, he has scored 82 goals in 85 appearances in all competitions.
It appears that City have now moved into pole position in the race to make Haaland their star striker, with Daily Mail reporting that the Premier League table-toppers have made a ‘significant step’ in their pursuit.
Negotiations with Haaland have reached such an advanced stage that they are now expected to trigger the release clause that will become active in his contract this summer. An agreement has been reached on personal terms with the Norwegian, who will be given a sizeable incentive to move to Manchester.
It is claimed that City will make him the English top-flight’s highest-paid player to tempt him into joining. They are ready to pay the 21-year-old a weekly wage of £500,000, taking him above Cristiano Ronaldo.
Haaland is ‘likely’ to sign a five-year deal with Pep Guardiola’s side within the next week.
SPORTS
FA Cup final: We’ll get our revenge – Chelsea star talks tough ahead of Liverpool clash
Chelsea midfielder, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has spoken tough ahead of his side’s FA Cup final tie with Liverpool next month.
Loftus-Cheek warned Liverpool, who eliminated Manchester City, that Chelsea would get their revenge when both teams clash in the FA Cup final on May 14 at the Wembley Stadium.
He said this following Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Loftus-Cheek’s goal and Mason Mount’s strike gave Chelsea the win over Palace.
Recall that Chelsea recently lost 11-10 on penalties to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in February.
Speaking to ITV Sport after the win over Palace, Loftus-Cheek said: “We saw [Liverpool vs Manchester City game] yesterday and we want to get them back. Simple as that.
“I felt it was a fantastic game last time in the [Carabao Cup] final. It could have gone either way. So we will look forward to that and we will look forward to getting our revenge.”
SPORTS
CAF to include banned Kenya, Zimbabwe in 2023 AFCON draw
Kenya and Zimbabwe will be included in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw on Tuesday in Johannesburg despite being banned by FIFA over government interference.
“We have included the two countries in the hope that the bans will be lifted not later than two weeks before the first matchday in June,” a Confederation of African Football (CAF) spokesman told AFP.
A Zimbabwe government-funded umbrella sport body drew the ire of FIFA by sacking national football association executives led by Felton Kamambo over issues including failing to account for public funds.
Kenyan sports ministry officials disbanded the national football federation after its president, Nick Mwendwa, was charged with multiple counts of fraud.
CAF have set a deadline of mid-May for the bans to be lifted or the countries will be barred from taking part.
Should Kenya and or Zimbabwe fail to have the suspensions lifted, the groups they are placed in will shrink from four nations to three with the top two finishers still qualifying for the finals.
The first two qualifying matchdays are scheduled between May 30 and June 14, with two more rounds between September 19 and 27 and the final two next year from March 20-28.
Ivory Coast, who staged the tournament in 1984 when it comprises just eight teams and was won for the first time by Cameroon, will host a 24-team event next June and July.
The Ivorians hope home advantage will help them complete a treble after becoming African champions in 1992 in Senegal and again in 2015 in Equatorial Guinea.
Since the Cup of Nations was expanded from 16 teams to 24 three years ago, six stadiums are required and Abidjan (two), Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro, and Yamoussoukro are the Ivorian choices.
On a visit to the West African country this month, CAF president Patrice Motsepe was updated on the stadium building and refurbishments.
The South African heard that good progress had been made except for the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, formerly the main Ivorian stadium but now second in size in Abidjan to the new national stadium.
Rebuilding work is reportedly only about 25 percent complete at the stadium named after the president who ruled the former French colony for 33 years after achieving independence in 1960.
Retired African stars Lucas Radebe, the South Africa centre-back who captained Leeds United when they were last a top-flight club, and Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou will assist with the draw.
Both are Cup of Nations’ final winners — Radebe with Bafana Bafana (The Boys) in 1996 and Kalou with the Elephants in 2015.
A seeded draw will create 12 groups of four teams with the Ivory Coast taking part to gain competitive match practice, instead of relying on often meaningless friendly matches in the tournament build-up.
Ivory Coast will qualify wherever they finish in the group with the highest placed of the other three teams also booking a place at the finals.
All five African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Cameroon, and Ghana – are among the top seeds.
The top 42 African teams in the latest FIFA rankings were automatic entrants while the Gambia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Sao Tome e Principe, and South Sudan won preliminary ties and Botswana received a walkover.
Gambia, who took Africa by storm this year when reaching the 2021/2022 quarter-finals, almost missed out with an added-time penalty salvaging a draw against Chad that squeezed them through.
Seeding
Pot 1: Senegal (holders), Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, Ivory Coast (hosts), Burkina Faso, Ghana, Democratic Republic of Congo
Pot 2: South Africa, Cape Verde, Guinea, Gabon, Benin, Uganda, Zambia, Congo Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Madagascar, Kenya, Sierra Leone
Pot 3: Namibia, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau, Niger, Libya, Mozambique, Malawi, Togo, Zimbabwe, Gambia, Angola, Comoros
Pot 4: Tanzania, Central African Republic, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Liberia, South Sudan, Sao Tome e Principe
