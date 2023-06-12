Manchester United are unhappy with Brandon Williams’ comments aimed at Manchester City and Rio Ferdinand following Saturday night’s Champions League final.

City became just the second team in English football history to secure a Treble after beating Inter Milan in Istanbul, repeating the 1999 success United had under Sir Alex Ferguson.

In the aftermath of City’s win, Williams took aim at United’s rivals in a series of Instagram story updates, writing: ‘Nobody wants sloppy seconds’.

Former United defender Ferdinand was on punditry duty on the night and lavished praise on City and Pep Guardiola’s achievements, describing the group as ‘immortal’ after their crowing moment.

Tagging the former England defender in another post, Williams wrote: ‘Bet you don’t congratulate if you was player keep the same morals. too face is boring.’

He continued: “You don’t praise simple as. Fakessssssssss for [money emoji].’

United have moved to distance themselves from the 22-year-old’s comments with ESPN reporting the club are ‘disappointed’ with the outburst, viewing his comments as ‘not welcomed’.

Academy graduate Williams broke into the United first-team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019 and spent the 2021-22 season on loan with Norwich City.

The full-back managed just one appearance under Erik ten Hag in the campaign that wrapped up last week, featuring for five minutes off the bench in a Carabao Cup win over Burnley.

With his future at United looking bleak, he is among the group of players United will hope to move on this summer in attempts to trim the squad and boost funds for incoming transfer business.

Reports have suggested Fiorentina could be a surprise destination for Williams.

Eric Bailly, Alex Telles and Anthony Elanga are also among those United hope to move on with Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe set to leave when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

Scott McTominay, Fred, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire are also among those who face uncertain futures.