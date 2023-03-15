Man Utd preparing club-record €120million offer for Bundesliga star | Football

Manchester United are laying the groundwork for a club-record swoop for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani this summer, according to reports in Germany.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable campaign with Frankfurt, netting 11 times and laying on 10 assists – making him one of just three players in Europe’s top five leagues to hit double figures for both goals and assists, along with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Kolo Muani only moved to Frankfurt last summer on a free transfer from Nantes but his stellar performances have seen him linked with a host of top clubs.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Liverpool have all been linked with the France international, and now Manchester United appear to be making a big play too.

According to German newspaper Bild, the Red Devils are right at the front of the queue and are preparing an offer worth €120million (£105m).

Although Frankfurt are loathe to lose their star man – and are under no pressure to sell given he has a contract until 2027 – an offer of that magnitude is likely to be accepted.

The Bundesliga outfit are willing to entertain bids in excess of €100m (£87m) for a player that cost them nothing less than a year ago.

Not only would an offer of around £105m set a new club transfer record for United, but it would double the record fee Frankfurt have received for a player – which is currently the £52m Real Madrid paid for Luka Jovic.

Kolo Muani’s scoring rate has slowed a little in recent weeks, netting just twice in his last five Bundesliga outings with Frankfurt only picking up five points from a possible 15, while he failed to score against Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League tie.

The Frenchman – who enjoyed several eye-catching cameos at the Qatar World Cup but missed a gilt-edged chance to win the final late on – is not the only striker United are thought to be looking at.

Manager Erik ten Hag has made signing a new, proven goalscorer his top transfer priority and the club have also been linked with a move for Tottenham contract rebel Harry Kane.

However, there are fears that Spurs would be very difficult to deal with and demand as much as £150m for a player who is out of contract in 2024.

Kane is also on the verge of turning 30, meaning Kolo Muani is six years his junior, while the younger Frenchman’s energetic pressing, pace and assist-making (Kane only has two in the Premier League this season) might make him a better fit for Ten Hag’s style of football.

Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, as has Juventus’ out-of-form forward Dusan Vlahovic.