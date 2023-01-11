Man Utd news: Cristiano Ronaldo blamed for Sancho, Rashford struggles

Cristiano Ronaldo had a ‘very negative effect’ on two Manchester United stars during his spell at Old Trafford, according to former England and Liverpool winger John Barnes.

Ronaldo was released by the Premier League club in November after a controversial interview in which he slammed United, the club’s owners and new manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portugal legend returned to Old Trafford in August 2021 and largely impressed last season, scoring 24 goals in all competitions.

But the situation began to turn sour towards the end of last term and it continued under Ten Hag, who often omitted Ronaldo from his starting XI.

Barnes believes Ronaldo had a ‘very negative effect’ on the Manchester United squad and claims the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was one of the reasons that Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho went ‘backwards’.

Rashford was left considering his future at Old Trafford after a poor 2021-22 campaign but has looked back to his best this season, scoring 18 goals in 30 games in all competitions and seven in his last six appearances.

Sancho, meanwhile, completed a £73m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 but has not featured for the Red Devils since October and was training away from the first-team squad.

Former Liverpool and England winger John Barnes (Picture: Getty)

‘Rashford will be a fantastic player for Manchester United,’ Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

‘He needs to focus on playing in those wide positions and coming inside to affect the game. He’s not a centre forward. That’s not his game.

‘I’m pleased for him because he went through a sticky patch last year which was because of the disharmony at United.

‘You have Sancho who is still yet to come back also. I would like to see Sancho given an opportunity to revive his career.

‘I think Ronaldo had a very negative effect on the players whilst he was there. Just his presence.

‘A lot of the players went backwards because of him and the influence he had. I’m glad Rashford and Sancho will now be given an opportunity to show what they can do.

‘When you go to a club and don’t start well, it’s tough. Especially at £80m. Sancho has a lot of potential so hopefully he can be reintroduced to the team soon. Hopefully the fans will give him their support because he has a lot of potential.

‘The difference with Rashford is played well for a couple of years at the club. He’s a local boy so even when he had a bit of a dip he had that support from the fans. He had the luxury of the fans giving him a chance.’