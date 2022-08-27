Man Utd make it back-to-back wins as Erik ten Hag vindicated again

SOUTHAMPTON 0-1 MAN UTD: Erik ten Hag’s decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo paid off once again, as Manchester United secured back-to-back Premier League wins at St Mary’s

Bruno Fernandes ‘ sweet second-half strike made it back-to-back Premier League wins for Manchester United at Southampton.

Erik ten Hag and co headed to St Mary’s off the back of a pulsating 2-1 win against Liverpool on Monday, and sealed their first away win since February against Ralph Hasenhuttl ‘s side. Want-away Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire were again left out of the starting XI and new £60million signing Casemiro was also named as a substitute.

A sluggish first half performance left the Red Devils with work to do after the break, but Fernandes broke the deadlock with a fine first-time finish, volleying past Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. The Saints huffed and pushed but never truly troubled the visitors barring a brief onslaught in added time, as David de Gea was only called into action to produce one single save.

Here are three talking points from St Mary’s.

1. Casemiro made to wait

After a £60m deal to sign him was confirmed on Monday, many expected Casemiro to make his United debut on the south coast. Erik ten Hag had other ideas, though, choosing to bench the former Real Madrid stalwart and not rush him into action, despite the Red Devils’ issues in midfield.

Speaking to BT Sport pre-match, Ten Hag explained: “I think we have a squad that’s quite competitive, so that’s always a difficult decision.But, as you say, we had a really good performance on Monday and then you stick to it, but it’s also to give Casemiro the time. He has not played one game, 90 minutes, so he has to adapt to England, has to adapt to Man United and to give him the time to integrate in the team.”

2. A wall of Saints

After a rather tepid opening 20 minutes, the Red Devils decided it was time to break the deadlock but denied by some heroic Southampton defending. Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who joined on a permanent basis from Manchester City this summer, pulled off a tremendous save to deny Anthony Elanga amid three superb blocks from his defenders.

The ball ricocheted around the penalty area and almost every United attacker had a bit at the cherry, but couldn’t break through. The unsuccessful goalmouth scramble seemed to dent United’s confidence, although they managed to make it through without conceding a goal away from home in the first half for the first time since February.

3. Fernandes’ fine finish

After one of his worst individual performances for some time in the first half, Bruno Fernandes was the man who gave the Red Devils the lead just 10 minutes into the second. An overlapping Diogo Dalot picked him out with a cross from the right, as the Portuguese midfielder was left with acres of space just inside the penalty area thanks to Marcus Rashford and Elanga dragging away the Southampton defenders.

But Fernandes didn’t waste time on producing a shot, as he cushioned the ball into the back of the net with a well-timed volley. United’s punchy passes to cut through the Saints were a refreshing sight compared to the slower build-up play of the opening 45 minutes, as Ten Hag and co got themselves in front.