Manchester United have reportedly ‘made contact’ with the representatives of Adrien Rabiot – a year after they failed to sign the Juventus star.

Rabiot seemed destined to trade Turin for Old Trafford last August after United agreed a £14million deal with Juventus.

However, the transfer collapsed after the Red Devils failed to agree personal terms with the France international who wanted a salary of around £250,000-a-week.

Erik ten Hag ended up signing Casemiro instead but his interest in Rabiot didn’t go away, with the club making another attempt to sign him in January following an injury to Christian Eriksen, only for Marcel Sabitzer to arrive instead.

The Dutch manager is now looking to make it third-time lucky, with The Athletic reporting that United have spoken to the 28-year-old’s agent with his contract set to expire at the end of June.

Juventus are keen to keep hold of him however and have offered him a one-year extension following a great season where he scored 11 goals and made six assists for the Serie A giants.

Ten Hag is desperate to sign a new midfielder this summer and with a deal for Chelsea’s Mason Mount stalling, the Dutchman is exploring alternative options.

Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is one of them, but as a soon to be free agent, Rabiot would be a considerably cheaper alternative which could allow United more freedom to pursue other targets.

The Manchester club are also looking to bring in a new striker and goalkeeper but Financial Fair Play regulations look set to restrict their spending this summer.

Back in 2008, Rabiot had a spell in Manchester City’s academy and has spoken before about his desire to play in the Premier League

The former PSG star said: ‘It’s the league, it’s the level of play that’s going on, that’s what attracts me most. It corresponds to my qualities.

‘I haven’t got a Premier League team in mind right now. I haven’t chosen a team or anything. It’s a general thing.’