Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand ‘wants more’ from Jadon Sancho and Antony | Football

Rio Ferdinand is baffled by Jadon Sancho’s struggles at Manchester United (Pictures: Getty)

Rio Ferdinand admits he is baffled by Jadon Sancho’s struggles at Manchester United and says he ‘wants more’ from him and fellow winger Antony.

Sancho, who completed a £73m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, made a bright start to the season, scoring two goals in United’s first five matches.

But the 22-year-old has only found the back of the net once since September 1 and was subbed off during Manchester United’s Premier League draw with Chelsea last weekend.

‘His confidence just isn’t there. The confidence and the swagger when he walked through the doors at Old Trafford isn’t there right now,’ Ferdinand said on the Vibe with Five show.

‘I don’t know what it is. I’m trying to put my finger on it because the team is actually getting him into good positions.

‘The ball gets to him and the Sancho I know and have seen… get him on the corner of the box and you’re in dreamland.

‘But then he’s just coming back out and playing back and recycling the ball. This isn’t you man.

‘I don’t know what it is and Antony has been the same in some games. A lot of the times he comes back, doesn’t go on the outside or cross the ball. He’s exciting but he’s still passing the ball back a lot.

‘With Sancho I just feel that it’s in there and what I will give him credit for is his defensive work. His shape has been good but it’s the other side of the game that’s missing and that’s why we bought him.

‘We didn’t buy him to be a defender, we bought him to destroy teams, I want to see more from him and Anthony in that area.’

Brazil international Antony has scored three goals in six Premier League games since his £82m move from Ajax last summer.

