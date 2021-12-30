SPORTS
Man Utd legend David Beckham ‘set for knighthood
David Beckham is finally set to be awarded a knighthood after his finances were given the all clear to end a decade-long wait for the honour, according to a new report.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid footballer has reportedly been moved onto the official recommendations list for next June.
Beckham, who is second on England’s all-time list of appearance makers with 115 caps, has had to wait patiently while an issue with his finances and the HM Customs and Revenue was cleared up.
The millionaire former footballer was previously ineligible for the award after he found himself embroiled amongst a tax avoidance scheme which resulted in his status being moved into the red category.
Beckham was one of 140 celebrities allegedly caught up in the 2013 Ingenious tax avoidance scheme, which resulted in the company being blacklisted by the Inland revenue.
If an individual is given a “red warning” by the Inland Revenue for irregularities in their finances, they are subsequently barred from all honours recognition.
However, the firm were successful in appealing against HMRC and Beckham’s representatives approached tax officials to settle his case.
And after 10 years of having his finances by the taxman, the 46-year-old has finally had his status upgraded from red to green, meaning he can now be awarded his knighthood, as reported by The Sun.
An unnamed source reportedly said that Beckham had no knowledge of the scheme.
The former England captain is now set to become one of the latest individuals to add ‘Sir’ in front of their name, joining the likes of national hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died at the age of 100 in February.
The decision to uplift the red warning was praised by the family of the late Captain Sir Moore, who highlighted the “kindness” Beckham showed towards the war veteran.
“We’re delighted David is finally in line to receive a knighthood — something he thoroughly deserves,” Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, co-founder of the The Captain Tom Foundation, told The Sun.
“We will never forget the kindness and support that David and his family have shown my late father and our family.”
As well as finally being cleared for tax avoidance, a report published by the Sunday Times also suggests David and Victoria Beckham were actually amongst the highest taxpayers in Britain.
They claimed the Inter Miami owner and the former Spice Girl paid £12.7m in tax over the course of a 12-month period.
Mirror Sport has contacted David Beckham’s representatives for comment.
SPORTS
EPL: Saka to join Arsenal’s rivals
Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka is ‘interested’ in the possibility of joining Liverpool in the near future.
Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, is keen to make a sensational move for Saka.
The Reds have placed Saka on a shortlist of transfer targets as they look to bolster Klopp’s attacking options.
According to the Transfer Window Podcast, Saka and his representatives are ‘interested’ in the prospect of a move to Liverpool, who could offer immediate Champions League football and the chance to win major trophies.
Saka has quickly developed into one of the most sensational players in the Premier League over the past three seasons.
The 20-year-old has made over 100 appearances for Arsenal and played 14 matches for England national team.
He has scored six goals and registered four assists in all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s side this season.
Saka’s current contract with Arsenal will expire in 2024 and the Emirates club will be desperate to keep hold of the talented youngster.
SPORTS
NFF appoints Jose Mourinho’s choice, Jose Peseiro as new Super Eagles coach
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially appointed Jose Peseiro as the Super Eagles coach.
This was confirmed in a communique on Wednesday after a virtual NFF executive committee meeting.
Part of the Communique reads, “After careful consideration of a memo presented by Chairman of the Technical and Development Sub-Committee, the Executive Committee endorsed a proposal for the appointment of Mr Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, following the end to the relationship with Mr Gernot Rohr.”
The NFF however made it clear that interim coach Augustine Eguavoen will lead the three-time champions to the Africa Cup of Nations next month.
The federation noted that “the AFCON is a good avenue for Mr Peseiro to launch a working relationship with Mr Eguavoen”.
Eguavoen will return to his role as NFF Technical Director after the AFCON.
It is believed the NFF have hired Peseiro, based on recommendation from fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho.
NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, already admitted they consulted Mourinho while scouting for Rohr’s replacement.
SPORTS
Jurgen Klopp offers damning verdict on Liverpool’s no-show against Leicester City
Jurgen Klopp said there was “no explanation” for Liverpool’s below-par performance and claimed Leicester City “definitely” deserved their 1-0 victory.
The Reds came to The King Power Stadium knowing they needed maximum points to keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.
But they were made to rue missed opportunities with Ademola Lookman’s winner ensuring they will start 2022 at least six points off the Premier League pace.
Salah had a golden chance to put the visitors in front, after winning a penalty, but saw his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel, with his headed rebound hitting the bar.
Liverpool continued to dominate proceedings and Sadio Mane was guilty of spurning a glorious chance after firing over when one-on-one with Schmeichel.
And Leicester’s decision to throw Ademola Lookman paid off, with his strike beating Alisson and finding the bottom corner.
Klopp pulled no punches in his post-match assessment, accepting that his side’s performance didn’t warrant a better result.
He told Amazon Prime Video: “Definitely, it was well deserved [for Leicester]. It was a very strange game. We were just not good enough. We still had enough chances. What we did with the balls was just not right. We played a really bad game, so it was well deserved.
“Our decision-making [was poor], maybe a little bit of luck [was missing]. That’s how it is. We should have had more of those moments. We had enough to get the win, but if you lose you need more of the them.
Pep Guardiola and his City side will now have the chance to extend the gap to twelve points before Liverpool next play on January 2, in a potentially pivotal clash vs Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
But Klopp refused to be drawn on the title race, claiming the results will come if they continue to play their normal game.
“It’s a big gap [to City]. At this moment it is not my problem,” he explained. “If we play our normal football, Liverpool football, we have the chance to win more football games.
