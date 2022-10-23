Man Utd legend accuses Raphael Varane of overreacting to injury blow against Chelsea | Football

Stam believes Varane may have overreacted (Picture: Getty)

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam admits he ‘couldn’t understand’ Raphael Varane’s ‘emotional’ response to picking up an injury against Chelsea.

The France international left the Stamford Bridge pitch in tears on Saturday evening, punching the corner flag in frustration after he was forced off on the hour mark after attempting to cut out a pass intended for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The full extent of Varane’s injury is still not known with the 29-year-old undergoing further tests today but any serious injury could deal a huge blow to his World Cup hopes, with France’s campaign in Qatar beginning on 22 November.

Varane, who lay stricken on the pitch for several minutes before getting to his feet, pulled his shirt over his head to hide his anguish with teammates rushing to console him as he headed down the tunnel.

Former United defender Stam however questioned Varane’s reaction to picking up a knock, suggesting ‘there are other things worse than this.’

‘He was very emotional. He fell down, was just laying on the pitch and after he stood up he was very emotional,’ Stam told Premier League Productions.

‘When I saw it, it looked like he had a problem with his hamstring. But of course, we don’t know yet.

Varane was consoled by his teammates as he left the pitch (Picture: Getty)

‘I don’t know what to say about this, he probably thinks he is a doubt for the World Cup or whatever, but I can’t understand being so emotional on the pitch.

‘You try to imagine yourself why a player is so emotional and why he is acting like that and I… I think there are other things that are worse than this.’

Erik ten Hag took a more understanding view with United now facing a nervous wait to learn the extent of the injury.

‘Nothing in this moment,’ said ten Hag. ‘We have all seen he came off but with an injury like this we always have to wait a minimum 24 hours and the medical staff can do their job and can set the diagnosis.

‘I can understand [his reaction], we can all probably understand he will be emotional but he also has to wait, you don’t know.

‘He’s experienced but the medicals have to do their job, have to make an assessment, set the right diagnosis and from there on come to the conclusion.’



